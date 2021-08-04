Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Having Her Back, Slams The Good Fight Makers For Tasteless Kidney Transplant Joke

Fans of Selena Gomez have called out the comedy show The Good Fight after an insensitive joke on the singer's kidney transplant. According to reports, in episode four of season five, the joke was made by the character Jim played by Ifadansi Rashad.

During a discussion between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi), and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad), Jay talked about cancel culture and insensitive jokes, and said it feels like they "need a permission slip to tell a joke." So, Jim prints some joke permits as they discuss any topics that are off-limits.

"Um, necrophilia?" Jim asks, to which Marrisaa adds, "No, that could be funny,". Jay adds, "Autism," and Jim said, "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant."

After the episode aired, fans took to Twitter with the hashtag, "Respect Selena Gomez."

One user wrote, "When will people stop doing this!! RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ." While another wrote, "So we're using Selena's kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez."

The singer also took to her Twitter account reacting to the tasteless joke, she wrote, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU," she added, along with dropping a link to sign up to be an organ donor.

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

AR Rahman Reacts To Selena Gomez, Madonna's Wish To Collaborate With Him, Says 'I Never Get To Meet Them'

Notably, Selena received a kidney transplant in 2017 amid her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disorder that she was diagnosed with in 2011. The kidney was donated by the singer's friend Francia Raisa. This is not the first time joke about the transplant have been made on popular shows.

In November 2020, the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot came under fire for scenes showing students gossiping over who donated the kidney and graffiti that read "Does Selena Gomez Even Have A Kidney." However, after receiving backlash, Peacock, UTV, and executive producers issued an apology and removed the scenes.

Disha Parmar Lip-Syncs To Selena Gomez's Dialogue 'I Am Not Lazy', Rahul Vaidya Gives Funny Reply

"We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health, we have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," the statement read.