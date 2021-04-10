Suspect Held For Breaking Into Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello LA Home And Stealing Rs 1.9 Crore Car

Back in March 2021, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's home had been broken into leading to a theft of Mendes's G-Class SUV worth Rs 1.9 crore. According to TMZ, the LA police have arrested a suspect in the break-in.

The report revealed that LAPD earlier this week, arrested the alleged perpetrator and charged him with two felonies for burglary and grand theft auto. The suspect allegedly entered the pop stars' shared Los Angeles home after breaking in through a window but left after realising the singers were at home. But before leaving he snagged the keys to Mendes's luxury SUV.

According to TMZ, the car has been returned to Mendes after the police found it parked on a residential street with no apparent damage. However, the burglar was caught by law enforcement while responding to a trespassing call in a different neighbourhood. He reportedly had the keys to Mendes's car on him at the time.

Both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are yet to publicly address the incident. The duo has been making news for their adorable posts online featuring each other. They recently were spotted grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in LA.

The two could be seen loading groceries into the trunk of their Land Rover together. Both were seen wearing masks and casual sweaters and denim jeans for the outing. The singing duo has been dating since 2019 and live together with their three dogs - Leo, Eugene and Thunder.

