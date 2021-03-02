Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix For ‘Deeply Sexist Joke' In Ginny & Georgia

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been trending on Twitter as fans came to her defence after Netflix's recent show Ginny & Georgia featured a line in the script commenting about Taylor Swift's long list of ex-boyfriends.

Calling it a "deeply sexist joke" about her, Taylor reacted to the line from the show and slammed Netflix. "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s--t as FuNnY," wrote Swift.

She also reminded the streaming giant that her own documentary Miss Americana, is currently one of the beloved Netflix titles. "Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you. Happy Women's History Month I guess," she added.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

According to E! News report, the tenth episode of Ginny & Georgia, features a scene where a female character tells another woman, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Soon after, it went viral and, 'Respect Taylor Swift' started trending on Twitter. Fans also praised the artist for speaking out. "When Taylor Swift stands up for herself she's also standing up for all women across the world," wrote one fan.

Another fan pointed out that this is not the first time Taylor was used for a sexist joke. Reportedly, Degrassi: Next Class featured a scene in which a character said, "Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes."

In Taylor's support, a fan tweeted, "She is done with the misogyny & the slut-shaming. I'm so proud of her for standing up for herself & leaving no words unspoken. still cannot believe this is still happening after years, YEARS of it before...RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

In other news, Taylor Swift recently cancelled her Lover Tour. She tweeted, "I miss you terribly and can't wait til we can all safely be at shows together again ?" In the statement, she also revealed that the tour will not be rescheduled again and that refunds are available.

