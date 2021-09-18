Taylor Swift Treats Her Fans To A Surprise Release Of 1989 Single Wildest Dreams Revamped Version

Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift is all set to release the new version of her fifth studio album, 1989, originally released in 2014. The singer-songwriter treated her fans to the new version of "Wildest Dream" from the same album.

The release of the single came as a surprise to fans. Taylor reportedly is expected to release the re-recording of her 2012 album 'Red' on November 19. However, Widest Dream comes from the next album released in 2014.

Taylor shared the re-recorded song's link on her Instagram Story, writing, "Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version." The song reportedly has been going viral on TikTok and Instagram reels due to the slow zoom filter on the platforms.

Swift also posted a clip to TikTok with the new version of "Wildest Dreams", along with the caption, "Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor's Version pls."

Two hours later, she posted another video using the rerecording, with on-screen text reading, "You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989," referencing her two different albums which are now expected to release later this year.

Back in 2014, "Wildest Dreams" reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Top 40 charts. The singer back in 2020 revealed that she will be re-recording her first six albums after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big machine, which gave him control of the original releases. He later sold the masters for USD 300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November costing Taylor to lose rights to her own songs.

Taylor had confirmed the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on November 19. She has already released the re-recording of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in 2021.