The Weeknd's Super Bowl 2021 Performance Sends Netizens Into A Frenzy: Singer's First Concert Pic Goes Viral

After Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set the stage on fire at Super Bowl 2020, this year, The Weeknd took the audience by surprise with a unique performance. The singer's act during the half time received an overwhelming response. Pictures and clips from the same have taken the internet by storm. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, headlined the act with dancers all over the stage.

The pop star was dressed in a glimmering red blazer, a black button-down shirt with matching trousers. He started out the performance in a convertible, with city lights behind him. He incorporated lights, fog and fireworks to amplify his performance and later, headed on to the field as well with the dancers. The Weeknd performed without a surprise guest list. The setup in the Raymond James Stadium itself had The Weeknd's input, who gave millions of his own money to ensure that the performance was the vision he wanted.

He started the performance with 'Call Out My Name' and ended it with 'Blinding Lights'. Netizens couldn't keep calm after watching the performance and quickly took to Twitter to praise the singer. Some of his clips from the event have turned into memes while others have dug out a picture from his first-ever concert for comparison.

Take a look at some unmissable reactions to the 14-minute-long performance,

What a show!

For a couple of minutes the world seemed normal 👏🏼#TheWeeknd #SuperBowl — Micha (@michatredici197) February 8, 2021

Me searching for my phone and keys in a morning with a minute to go until the bus to work arrives..#SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/AMBJQ2og9L — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) February 8, 2021

I don’t give a shit what y’all say @theweeknd killed it #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl — Shana Fowler, APMP CF (@shanafowler) February 8, 2021

No wild and intricate set. Just straight up talent.@theweeknd is so damn good. — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd reportedly has three top albums including his latest release titled After Hours, which featured the hit song 'Blinding Lights'. Some of his other hit songs include 'Love Me Harder', 'Earned It', 'Can't Feel My Face', 'I Feel It Coming', 'Pray For Me' and 'Smile'. The singer was recently in the news as he had called out Grammy Awards for snubbing his music with zero nominations.

