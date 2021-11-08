Travis Scott & Drake Sued For 'Incited Mayhem' At Astroworld Festival Stampede

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake are being sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crowd surge during a Texas concert at Astroworld Festival on November 5. The suit has been filed by plaintiff Kristian Paredes, who was one of the concertgoers who was "severely injured" during the incident.

According to Daily Mail, a Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law has filed "one of the first lawsuits in Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy." In the suit, Paredes recalled the incident saying, she felt "felt an immediate push" at the front of the general admission section as Travis Scott got on stage, "the crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Many begged security guards hired by Live Nation Entertainment for help, but were ignored." Paredes is also suing concert organizers Live Nation and the venue.

The suit, filed in Houston's Harris County court, claims that Travis Scott "had incited mayhem and chaos at prior events" and that "defendants knew or should have known of (Scott's) prior conduct." Apart from Travis, Paredes is also suing Drake, who performed on stage alongside the rapper.

The suit also accuses Drake of contributing to causing the surge toward the stage. "As Drake came onstage alongside of Travis Scott he helped incite the crowd even though he knew of Travis Scott's prior conduct." It claimed that, Drake continued to perform even as the "crowd became out of control" and the "crowd mayhem continued."

According to reports, Scott, who launched the Astroworld music festival in 2018, reportedly halted his act several times when he saw fans in distress near the stage.

Meanwhile, high-profile attorney Ben Crump, known for representing victims of police violence George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, announced on Sunday that he has also filed suit against Scott and Astroworld. Ben and co-counsel Bob Hilliard filed suit on behalf of Noah Gutierrez, who described the event as "a scene of chaos and desperation." In a statement, they revealed that more suits will follow.

"We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced -- the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them. We urge others who suffered physical or emotional injury or witnessed the events of that day to contact us," Ben and Bob said.

Notably, around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes. Notably, authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into the tragedy, involving both homicide and narcotics detectives.