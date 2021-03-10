Zayn Malik Slams Grammys For Lack Of Transparency: Unless You Shake Hands & Send Gifts, There's No Nomination

Zayn Malik is the latest artist to call out The Recording Academy. Grammy Award organisers recently announced the list of nominees with Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Ricch and Taylor Swift as the top nominees. Earlier, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Nicki Minaj had issues with the award show's transparency.

Malik, expressing his concerns wrote, "F**k the Grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionary."

Later, he shared another tweet explaining his distress. The English pop singer wrote, "My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favouritism, racism, and networking politics to influence the voting process."

According to reports, the Grammy nomination is multi-step process in which committees of veteran music professionals choose the final nominees after a shortlist is handed down to them by a screening committee, that considers thousands of submissions.

Recently, singer-songwriter Halsey also made similar accusations about bribes in a social media post. "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not bribes,'" she wrote.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place. According to reports, the audience will be comprised of the presenters, performers and the staff. The show is set to take place in several venues.

