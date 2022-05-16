    For Quick Alerts
      Billboard Music Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake & Taylor Swift Win Big

      The Billboard Music Awards 2022 on Sunday night (May 15) honoured artists across genres and 60 categories. Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show also saw performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly, Silk Sonic and more.

      BTS

      The Weeknd lead the nominations in 17 categories, followed by Doja Cat who had 14 nods, and Justin Bieber, Kanye "Ye" West, and Olivia Rodrigo each with 13 nominations. However, the biggest winners of the night included BTS who made a historic win with three trophies, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift and others

      Check out the list of winners below:

      Top Artist
      Doja Cat
      WINNER: Drake
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift
      The Weeknd

      Top New Artist
      Givēon
      Masked Wolf
      WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
      Pooh Shiesty
      The Kid Laroi

      Top Male Artist
      WINNER: Drake
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      Lil Nas X
      The Weeknd

      Top Female Artist
      Adele
      WINNER:Doja Cat
      Dua Lipa
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift

      Top Duo/Group
      WINNER: BTS
      Glass Animals
      Imagine Dragons
      Migos
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

      Top Billboard 200 Artist
      Adele
      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Morgan Wallen
      WINNER: Taylor Swift

      Top Hot 100 Artist
      Doja Cat
      Drake
      Justin Bieber
      WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      Top Streaming Songs Artist
      Doja Cat
      Drake
      Lil Nas X
      WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      Top Song Sales Artist
      Adele
      WINNER: BTS
      Dua Lipa
      Ed Sheeran
      Walker Hayes

      Top Radio Songs Artist
      Doja Cat
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
      Doja Cat
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
      BTS
      Dua Lipa
      WINNER: Ed Sheeran
      Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      Top Tour
      Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
      Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
      Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
      Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
      WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

      Top R&B Artist
      WINNER: Doja Cat
      Givēon
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
      Summer Walker
      The Weeknd

      Top R&B Male Artist
      Givēon
      Khalid
      WINNER: The Weeknd

      Top R&B Female Artist
      WINNER: Doja Cat
      Summer Walker
      SZA

      Top R&B Tour
      WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
      Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
      Usher (The Vegas Residency)

      Top Rap Artist
      WINNER: Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Lil Baby
      Moneybagg Yo
      Polo G

      Top Rap Male Artist
      WINNER: Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Polo G

      Top Rap Female Artist
      Cardi B
      Latto
      WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

      Top Rap Tour
      J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
      Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
      WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

      Top Country Artist
      Chris Stapleton
      Luke Combs
      Morgan Wallen
      WINNER: Taylor Swift
      Walker Hayes

      Top Country Male Artist
      Chris Stapleton
      Luke Combs
      WINNER: Morgan Wallen

      Top Country Female Artist
      Carrie Underwood
      Miranda Lambert
      WINNER: Taylor Swift

      Top Country Duo/Group
      WINNER: Dan + Shay
      Florida Georgia Line
      Zac Brown Band

      Top Country Tour
      Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
      WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
      Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

      Top Rock Artist
      WINNER: Glass Animals
      Imagine Dragons
      Machine Gun Kelly
      Måneskin
      Twenty One Pilots

      Top Rock Tour
      Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
      Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
      WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

      Top Latin Artist
      WINNER: Bad Bunny
      Farruko
      Kali Uchis
      Karol G
      Rauw Alejandro

      Top Latin Male Artist
      WINNER: Bad Bunny
      Farruko
      Rauw Alejandro

      Top Latin Female Artist
      WINNER: Kali Uchis
      Karol G
      Rosalía

      Top Latin Duo/Group
      Calibre 50
      WINNER: Eslabon Armado
      Grupo Firme

      Top Latin Tour
      Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
      Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
      WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

      Top Dance/Electronic Artist
      Calvin Harris
      David Guetta
      WINNER: Lady Gaga
      Marshmello
      Tiësto

      Top Christian Artist
      Carrie Underwood
      Elevation Worship
      for King & Country
      Lauren Daigle
      WINNER: Ye

      Top Gospel Artist
      CeCe Winans
      Elevation Worship
      Kirk Franklin
      Maverick City Music
      WINNER: Ye

      Top Billboard 200 Album
      Adele, 30
      Doja Cat, Planet Her
      Drake, Certified Lover Boy
      Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
      WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

      Top Soundtrack
      Arcane League of Legends
      WINNER: Encanto
      In The Heights
      Sing 2
      tick, tick...BOOM!

      Top R&B Album
      WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her
      Givēon, When It's All Said and Done...Take Time
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
      Summer Walker, Still Over It
      The Weeknd, Dawn FM

      Top Rap Album
      WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
      Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
      Rod Wave, SoulFly
      The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
      Ye, Donda

      Top Country Album
      Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
      Lee Brice, Hey World
      Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
      WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
      Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

      Top Rock Album
      AJR, OK Orchestra
      Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
      Imagine Dragons, Mercury - Act 1
      John Mayer, Sob Rock
      WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy

      Top Latin Album
      Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
      J Balvin, Jose
      Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
      WINNER: Karol G, KG0516
      Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

      Top Dance/Electronic Album
      C418, Minecraft, Volume Alpha
      FKA Twigs, Caprisongs
      WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers
      Porter Robinson, Nurture
      Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

      Top Christian Album
      Carrie Underwood, My Savior
      CeCe Winans, Believe for It
      Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
      Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
      WINNER: Ye, Donda

      Top Gospel Album
      CeCe Winans, Believe for It
      Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
      Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
      Maverick City Music & Upperroom, Move Your Heart
      WINNER: Ye, Donda

      Top Hot 100 Song
      Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
      Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
      Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
      WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'

      Top Streaming Song
      Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
      Glass Animals, 'Heat Waves'
      Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
      WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'

      Top Selling Song
      WINNER: BTS, 'Butter'
      BTS, 'Permission to Dance'
      Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
      Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
      Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'

      Top Radio Song
      WINNER: Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
      Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
      Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
      The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'

      Top Collaboration
      Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, 'Peaches'
      Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, 'Industry Baby'
      WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'

      Top Billboard Global 200 Song
      Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
      Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
      Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
      WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'

      Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
      BTS, 'Butter'
      Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
      Lil Nas X, 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)'
      WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'

      Top Viral Song
      WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
      Gayle, 'abcdefu'
      Glass Animals, 'Heat Waves'
      Masked Wolf, 'Astronaut In The Ocean'
      Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'

      Top R&B Song
      Doja Cat & The Weeknd, 'You Right'
      Givēon, 'Heartbreak Anniversary'
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, 'Peaches'
      WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), 'Leave The Door Open'
      WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, 'Essence'

      Top Rap Song
      Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, 'Knife Talk'
      Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, 'Way 2 Sexy'
      WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, 'Industry Baby'
      Masked Wolf, 'Astronaut in the Ocean'
      Polo G, 'Rapstar'

      Top Country Song
      Chris Stapleton, 'You Should Probably Leave'
      Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'
      Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, 'Buy Dirt'
      Luke Combs, 'Forever After All'
      WINNER: Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'

      Top Rock Song
      Coldplay X BTS, 'My Universe'
      Elle King & Miranda Lambert, 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'
      Imagine Dragons, 'Follow You'
      WINNER: Måneskin, 'Beggin''
      The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, 'Meet Me at Our Spot'

      Top Latin Song
      Aventura x Bad Bunny, 'Volví'
      Bad Bunny, 'Yonaguni'
      Farruko, 'Pepas'
      WINNER: Kali Uchis, 'Telepatía'
      Rauw Alejandro, 'Todo De Ti'

      Top Dance/Electronic Song
      WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart - PNAU Remix'
      Farruko, 'Pepas'
      Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, 'You'
      Tiësto, 'The Business'
      Travis Scott & HVME, 'Goosebumps'

      Top Christian Song
      Anne Wilson, 'My Jesus'
      WINNER: Ye, 'Hurricane'
      Ye, 'Moon'
      Ye, 'Off The Grid'
      Ye, 'Praise God'

      Top Gospel Song
      Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, 'Jireh'
      WINNER: Ye, 'Hurricane'
      Ye, 'Moon'
      Ye, 'Off the Grid'
      Ye, 'Praise God'

