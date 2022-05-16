Billboard Music Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake & Taylor Swift Win Big
The Billboard Music Awards 2022 on Sunday night (May 15) honoured artists across genres and 60 categories. Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, the award show also saw performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly, Silk Sonic and more.
The Weeknd lead the nominations in 17 categories, followed by Doja Cat who had 14 nods, and Justin Bieber, Kanye "Ye" West, and Olivia Rodrigo each with 13 nominations. However, the biggest winners of the night included BTS who made a historic win with three trophies, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift and others
Check out the list of winners below:
Top
Artist
Doja Cat
WINNER: Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top
New
Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi
Top
Male
Artist
WINNER: Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top
Female
Artist
Adele
WINNER:Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top
Duo/Group
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top
Billboard
200
Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top
Hot
100
Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top
Streaming
Songs
Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top
Song
Sales
Artist
Adele
WINNER: BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top
Radio
Songs
Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top
Billboard
Global
200
Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top
Billboard
Global
(Excl.
U.S.)
Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top
Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top
R&B
Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top
R&B
Male
Artist
Givēon
Khalid
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top
R&B
Female
Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top
R&B
Tour
WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top
Rap
Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top
Rap
Male
Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top
Rap
Female
Artist
Cardi B
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Top
Rap
Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top
Country
Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top
Country
Male
Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top
Country
Female
Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top
Country
Duo/Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top
Country
Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top
Rock
Artist
WINNER: Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Twenty One Pilots
Top
Rock
Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top
Latin
Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top
Latin
Male
Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top
Latin
Female
Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Top
Latin
Duo/Group
Calibre 50
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top
Latin
Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top
Dance/Electronic
Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top
Christian
Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
WINNER: Ye
Top
Gospel
Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
WINNER: Ye
Top
Billboard
200
Album
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top
Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends
WINNER: Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick...BOOM!
Top
R&B
Album
WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It's All Said and Done...Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top
Rap
Album
WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top
Country
Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top
Rock
Album
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury - Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
WINNER: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top
Latin
Album
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
WINNER: Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top
Dance/Electronic
Album
C418, Minecraft, Volume Alpha
FKA Twigs, Caprisongs
WINNER: Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
Top
Christian
Album
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
WINNER: Ye, Donda
Top
Gospel
Album
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, Move Your Heart
WINNER: Ye, Donda
Top
Hot
100
Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'
Top
Streaming
Song
Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
Glass Animals, 'Heat Waves'
Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'
Top
Selling
Song
WINNER: BTS, 'Butter'
BTS, 'Permission to Dance'
Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'
Top
Radio
Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'
Top
Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, 'Peaches'
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, 'Industry Baby'
WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'
Top
Billboard
Global
200
Song
Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
Olivia Rodrigo, 'Good 4 U'
WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'
Top
Billboard
Global
(Excl.
U.S.)
Song
BTS, 'Butter'
Ed Sheeran, 'Bad Habits'
Lil Nas X, 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)'
WINNER: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, 'Stay'
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears'
Top
Viral
Song
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
Gayle, 'abcdefu'
Glass Animals, 'Heat Waves'
Masked Wolf, 'Astronaut In The Ocean'
Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'
Top
R&B
Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, 'You Right'
Givēon, 'Heartbreak Anniversary'
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, 'Peaches'
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), 'Leave The Door Open'
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, 'Essence'
Top
Rap
Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, 'Knife Talk'
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, 'Way 2 Sexy'
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, 'Industry Baby'
Masked Wolf, 'Astronaut in the Ocean'
Polo G, 'Rapstar'
Top
Country
Song
Chris Stapleton, 'You Should Probably Leave'
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, 'If I Didn't Love You'
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, 'Buy Dirt'
Luke Combs, 'Forever After All'
WINNER: Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'
Top
Rock
Song
Coldplay X BTS, 'My Universe'
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'
Imagine Dragons, 'Follow You'
WINNER: Måneskin, 'Beggin''
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, 'Meet Me at Our Spot'
Top
Latin
Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, 'Volví'
Bad Bunny, 'Yonaguni'
Farruko, 'Pepas'
WINNER: Kali Uchis, 'Telepatía'
Rauw Alejandro, 'Todo De Ti'
Top
Dance/Electronic
Song
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart - PNAU Remix'
Farruko, 'Pepas'
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, 'You'
Tiësto, 'The Business'
Travis Scott & HVME, 'Goosebumps'
Top
Christian
Song
Anne Wilson, 'My Jesus'
WINNER: Ye, 'Hurricane'
Ye, 'Moon'
Ye, 'Off The Grid'
Ye, 'Praise God'
Top
Gospel
Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, 'Jireh'
WINNER: Ye, 'Hurricane'
Ye, 'Moon'
Ye, 'Off the Grid'
Ye, 'Praise God'