      Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominations List: Kanye West, BTS, Doja Cat & The Weeknd Bag Most Nods

      By
      |

      The nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2022 were announced on April 8, 2022. The list was topped by artists like BTS, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Kanye West and more. The award ceremony set to take place on May 15 is all set to honour this year's most successful artists in a variety of categories.

      The Weeknd has been nominated for 17 awards, including Best Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top 100, meanwhile, the K-Pop boy band has bagged seven nods this year, including Top Selling Song award and Top Song Sales Artist.

      On the other hand, Doja Cat is the most popular female artist, having made it to the finals of 14 different categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top 100 Artists.

      BTS

      Here is the complete list of Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominations:

      ARTIST AWARDS

      TOP ARTIST
      Doja Cat
      Drake
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift
      The Weeknd

      TOP NEW ARTIST
      Givēon
      Masked Wolf
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Pooh Shiesty
      The Kid LAROI

      TOP MALE ARTIST
      Drake
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      Lil Nas X
      The Weeknd

      TOP FEMALE ARTIST
      Adele
      Doja Cat
      Dua Lipa
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift

      TOP DUO/GROUP
      BTS
      Glass Animals
      Imagine Dragons
      Migos
      Silk Sonic

      TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
      Adele
      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Morgan Wallen
      Taylor Swift

      TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
      Doja Cat
      Drake
      Justin Bieber
      Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
      Doja Cat
      Drake
      Lil Nas X
      Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
      Adele
      BTS
      Dua Lipa
      Ed Sheeran
      Walker Hayes

      TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
      Doja Cat
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTIST (NEW)
      Doja Cat
      Ed Sheeran
      Justin Bieber
      Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (EXCL. U.S.) ARTIST (NEW)
      BTS
      Dua Lipa
      Ed Sheeran
      Olivia Rodrigo
      The Weeknd

      TOP TOUR
      Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
      Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
      Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
      Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
      The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

      TOP R&B ARTIST
      Doja Cat
      Givēon
      Silk Sonic
      Summer Walker
      The Weeknd

      TOP R&B MALE ARTIST
      Givēon
      Khalid
      The Weeknd

      TOP R&B FEMALE ARTIST
      Doja Cat
      Summer Walker
      SZA

      TOP R&B TOUR
      Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
      Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
      Usher (The Vegas Residency)

      TOP RAP ARTIST
      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Lil Baby
      Moneybagg Yo
      Polo G

      TOP RAP MALE ARTIST
      Drake
      Juice WRLD
      Polo G

      TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST
      Cardi B
      Latto
      Megan Thee Stallion

      TOP RAP TOUR
      J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
      Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
      Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

      TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
      Chris Stapleton
      Luke Combs
      Morgan Wallen
      Taylor Swift
      Walker Hayes

      TOP COUNTRY MALE ARTIST
      Chris Stapleton
      Luke Combs
      Morgan Wallen

      TOP COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
      Carrie Underwood
      Miranda Lambert
      Taylor Swift

      TOP COUNTRY DUO/GROUP
      Dan + Shay
      Florida Georgia Line
      Zac Brown Band

      TOP COUNTRY TOUR
      Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
      Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
      Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

      TOP ROCK ARTIST
      Glass Animals
      Imagine Dragons
      Machine Gun Kelly
      Måneskin
      twenty one pilots

      TOP ROCK TOUR
      Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
      Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
      The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

      TOP LATIN ARTIST
      Bad Bunny
      Farruko
      Kali Uchis
      Karol G
      Rauw Alejandro

      TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST
      Bad Bunny
      Farruko
      Rauw Alejandro

      TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST
      Kali Uchis
      Karol G
      Rosalía

      TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP
      Calibre 50
      Eslabon Armado
      Grupo Firme

      TOP LATIN TOUR
      Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
      Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
      Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

      TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
      Calvin Harris
      David Guetta
      Lady Gaga
      Marshmello
      Tiësto

      TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
      Carrie Underwood
      Elevation Worship
      for King & Country
      Lauren Daigle
      Ye

      TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
      CeCe Winans
      Elevation Worship
      Kirk Franklin
      Maverick City Music
      Ye

      olivia rodroigo

      ALBUM AWARDS

      TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
      Adele, 30
      Doja Cat, Planet Her
      Drake, Certified Lover Boy
      Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
      Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

      TOP SOUNDTRACK
      Arcane League of Legends
      Encanto
      In The Heights
      Sing 2
      tick, tick...BOOM!

      TOP R&B ALBUM
      Doja Cat, Planet Her
      Givēon, When It's All Said and Done...Take Time
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
      Summer Walker, Still Over It
      The Weeknd, Dawn FM

      TOP RAP ALBUM
      Drake, Certified Lover Boy
      Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
      Rod Wave, SoulFly
      The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
      Ye, Donda

      TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
      Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
      Lee Brice, Hey World
      Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
      Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
      Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

      TOP ROCK ALBUM
      AJR, OK Orchestra
      Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
      Imagine Dragons, Mercury - Act 1
      John Mayer, Sob Rock
      twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

      TOP LATIN ALBUM
      Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
      J Balvin, Jose
      Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
      Karol G, KG0516
      Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

      TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
      C418, Minecraft - Volume Alpha
      FKA twigs, Caprisongs
      Illenium, Fallen Embers
      Porter Robinson, Nurture
      Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

      TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
      Carrie Underwood,
      My Savior
      CeCe Winans, Believe for It
      Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
      Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
      Ye, Donda

      TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
      CeCe Winans, Believe for It
      Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
      Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
      Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
      Ye, Donda

      SONG AWARDS

      TOP HOT 100 SONG
      Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
      Dua Lipa, Levitating
      Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

      TOP STREAMING SONG
      Dua Lipa, Levitating
      Glass Animals, Heat Waves
      Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

      TOP SELLING SONG
      BTS, Butter
      BTS, Permission to Dance
      Dua Lipa, Levitating
      Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
      Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

      TOP RADIO SONG
      Dua Lipa, Levitating
      Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
      Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

      TOP COLLABORATION
      Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, Peaches
      Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

      TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 SONG (NEW)
      Dua Lipa, Levitating
      Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
      Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

      TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL (EXCL. U.S.) SONG (NEW)
      BTS, Butter
      Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
      Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
      The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
      The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

      TOP VIRAL SONG (NEW)
      Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
      Gayle, abcdefu
      Glass Animals, Heat Waves
      Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
      Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

      TOP R&B SONG
      Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
      Givēon, Heartbreak Anniversary
      Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, Peaches
      Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
      WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

      TOP RAP SONG
      Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
      Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
      Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
      Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
      Polo G, Rapstar

      TOP COUNTRY SONG
      Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
      Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn't Love You
      Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
      Luke Combs, Forever After All
      Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

      TOP ROCK SONG
      Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
      Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
      Imagine Dragons, Follow You
      Måneskin, Beggin'
      The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

      TOP LATIN SONG
      Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
      Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
      Farruko, Pepas
      Kali Uchis, telepatía
      Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti

      TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
      Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
      Farruko, Pepas
      Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
      Tiësto, The Business
      Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps

      TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
      Anne Wilson, My Jesus
      Ye, Hurricane
      Ye, Moon
      Ye, Off the Grid
      Ye, Praise God

      TOP GOSPEL SONG
      Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
      Ye, Hurricane
      Ye, Moon
      Ye, Off the Grid
      Ye, Praise God

