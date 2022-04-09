Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominations List: Kanye West, BTS, Doja Cat & The Weeknd Bag Most Nods
The nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2022 were announced on April 8, 2022. The list was topped by artists like BTS, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Kanye West and more. The award ceremony set to take place on May 15 is all set to honour this year's most successful artists in a variety of categories.
The Weeknd has been nominated for 17 awards, including Best Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top 100, meanwhile, the K-Pop boy band has bagged seven nods this year, including Top Selling Song award and Top Song Sales Artist.
On the other hand, Doja Cat is the most popular female artist, having made it to the finals of 14 different categories, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top 100 Artists.
Here is the complete list of Billboard Music Awards 2022 nominations:
ARTIST AWARDS
TOP
ARTIST
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
TOP
NEW
ARTIST
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
TOP
MALE
ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
TOP
FEMALE
ARTIST
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
TOP
DUO/GROUP
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic
TOP
BILLBOARD
200
ARTIST
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
TOP
HOT
100
ARTIST
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP
STREAMING
SONGS
ARTIST
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP
SONG
SALES
ARTIST
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
TOP
RADIO
SONGS
ARTIST
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP
BILLBOARD
GLOBAL
200
ARTIST
(NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP
BILLBOARD
GLOBAL
(EXCL.
U.S.)
ARTIST
(NEW)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
TOP
TOUR
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
TOP
R&B
ARTIST
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
TOP
R&B
MALE
ARTIST
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd
TOP
R&B
FEMALE
ARTIST
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
TOP
R&B
TOUR
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
TOP
RAP
ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
TOP
RAP
MALE
ARTIST
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
TOP
RAP
FEMALE
ARTIST
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
TOP
RAP
TOUR
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
TOP
COUNTRY
ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
TOP
COUNTRY
MALE
ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
TOP
COUNTRY
FEMALE
ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
TOP
COUNTRY
DUO/GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
TOP
COUNTRY
TOUR
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
TOP
ROCK
ARTIST
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
TOP
ROCK
TOUR
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
TOP
LATIN
ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
TOP
LATIN
MALE
ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
TOP
LATIN
FEMALE
ARTIST
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
TOP
LATIN
DUO/GROUP
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
TOP
LATIN
TOUR
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
TOP
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
ARTIST
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
TOP
CHRISTIAN
ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye
TOP
GOSPEL
ARTIST
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
TOP
BILLBOARD
200
ALBUM
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
TOP
SOUNDTRACK
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick...BOOM!
TOP
R&B
ALBUM
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It's All Said and Done...Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
TOP
RAP
ALBUM
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
TOP
COUNTRY
ALBUM
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
TOP
ROCK
ALBUM
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury - Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
TOP
LATIN
ALBUM
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
TOP
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
ALBUM
C418, Minecraft - Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender
TOP
CHRISTIAN
ALBUM
Carrie Underwood,
My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda
TOP
GOSPEL
ALBUM
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda
SONG AWARDS
TOP
HOT
100
SONG
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
TOP
STREAMING
SONG
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
TOP
SELLING
SONG
BTS, Butter
BTS, Permission to Dance
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
TOP
RADIO
SONG
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
TOP
COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, Peaches
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
TOP
BILLBOARD
GLOBAL
200
SONG
(NEW)
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
TOP
BILLBOARD
GLOBAL
(EXCL.
U.S.)
SONG
(NEW)
BTS, Butter
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
TOP
VIRAL
SONG
(NEW)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Gayle, abcdefu
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
TOP
R&B
SONG
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
Givēon, Heartbreak Anniversary
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, Peaches
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence
TOP
RAP
SONG
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Polo G, Rapstar
TOP
COUNTRY
SONG
Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn't Love You
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
Luke Combs, Forever After All
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
TOP
ROCK
SONG
Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Imagine Dragons, Follow You
Måneskin, Beggin'
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot
TOP
LATIN
SONG
Aventura x Bad Bunny, Volví
Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
Farruko, Pepas
Kali Uchis, telepatía
Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti
TOP
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
SONG
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
Farruko, Pepas
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
Tiësto, The Business
Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps
TOP
CHRISTIAN
SONG
Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Ye, Hurricane
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off the Grid
Ye, Praise God
TOP
GOSPEL
SONG
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
Ye, Hurricane
Ye, Moon
Ye, Off the Grid
Ye, Praise God