    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BRIT Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish Take Home The Biggest Wins

      By
      |

      The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London on February 8. While Adele and Ed Sheeran were among the top contenders for the night. However, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa along with Adele became the biggest winners of the awards ceremony. This year also marked the first year of BRIT Awards with gender-neutral categories.

      Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish

      Adele dominated the evening with three wins and performances. The British singer-songwriter took home the Song of the Year award for 'Easy On Me' as well as Artist Of The Year. When accepting her first award, she said, "First of all I didn't know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can't believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. But thank you so much."

      "It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus," she added. Meanwhile, Olivia won the Song Of The Year (International) followed by Dua Lipa bagging Best Pop Release.

      Apart from Adele, Fender, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Dave, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz also performed during the event. The event hosted by Mo Gilligan, was also live-streamed on YouTube.

      Here is the complete winners' list of BRIT Awards 2022:

      Artist of the Year
      Adele - WINNER
      Dave
      Ed Sheeran
      Little Simz
      Sam Fender

      Group
      Coldplay
      D-Block Europe
      Little Mix
      London Grammar
      Wolf Alice - WINNER

      BRITs Rising Star
      Holly Humberstone - WINNER
      Bree Runway
      Lola Young

      BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours

      Song of the Year
      A1 & J1 - 'Latest Trends'
      Adele - 'Easy On Me' - WINNER
      Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals - 'Don't Play'
      Becky Hill and David Guetta - 'Remember'
      Central Cee - 'Obsessed With You'
      Dave - 'Clash (featuring Stormzy)'
      Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'
      Elton John and Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart'
      Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'
      Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta - 'Bed'
      KSI - 'Holiday'
      Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted - 'Wellerman'
      Riton x Nightcrawlers - 'Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)'
      Tion Wayne and Russ Millions - 'Body'
      Tom Grennan - 'Little Bit of Love'

      Best New Artist
      Central Cee
      Griff
      Joy Crookes
      Little Simz - WINNER
      Self Esteem

      Album of the Year
      Adele - '30' - WINNER
      Dave - 'We're All Alone In This Together'
      Ed Sheeran - '='
      Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
      Sam Fender - 'Seventeen Going Under'

      Best Rock/Alternative Act
      Coldplay
      Glass Animals
      Sam Fender - WINNER
      Tom Grennan
      Wolf Alice

      Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
      AJ Tracey
      Central Cee
      Dave - WINNER
      Ghetts
      Little Simz

      Best Dance Act
      Becky Hill - WINNER
      Calvin Harros
      Fred
      Joel Corry
      Raye

      Best Pop/R&B Act
      Adele
      Dua Lipa - WINNER
      Ed Sheeran
      Griff
      Joy Crookes

      International Artist
      Billie Eilish - WINNER
      Doja Cat
      Lil Nas X
      Olivia Rodrigo
      Taylor Swift

      International Group
      ABBA
      BTS
      Måneskin
      Silk Sonic- WINNER
      The War On Drugs

      BTS' Jimin Discharged From Hospital Post Recovering From COVID-19 & Appendicitis SurgeryBTS' Jimin Discharged From Hospital Post Recovering From COVID-19 & Appendicitis Surgery

      International Song of the Year
      ATB/Topic/A75 - 'Your Love'
      Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'
      Ckay - 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)'
      Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)'
      Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix - 'Heartbreak Anthem'
      Jonasu - 'Black Magic'
      Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber - 'Stay'
      Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'
      Lil Tjay & 6lack - 'Calling My Phone'
      Måneskin - 'I Wanna Be You Slave'
      Olivia Rodrigo - 'Good 4 U' - WINNER
      Polo G - 'Rapstar'
      Tiësto - 'The Business'
      The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears'

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 10:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 9, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X