BRIT Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish Take Home The Biggest Wins

The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London on February 8. While Adele and Ed Sheeran were among the top contenders for the night. However, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa along with Adele became the biggest winners of the awards ceremony. This year also marked the first year of BRIT Awards with gender-neutral categories.

Adele dominated the evening with three wins and performances. The British singer-songwriter took home the Song of the Year award for 'Easy On Me' as well as Artist Of The Year. When accepting her first award, she said, "First of all I didn't know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can't believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. But thank you so much."

"It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus," she added. Meanwhile, Olivia won the Song Of The Year (International) followed by Dua Lipa bagging Best Pop Release.

Apart from Adele, Fender, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Dave, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz also performed during the event. The event hosted by Mo Gilligan, was also live-streamed on YouTube.

Here is the complete winners' list of BRIT Awards 2022:

Artist of the Year

Adele - WINNER

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice - WINNER

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - WINNER

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - 'Latest Trends'

Adele - 'Easy On Me' - WINNER

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals - 'Don't Play'

Becky Hill and David Guetta - 'Remember'

Central Cee - 'Obsessed With You'

Dave - 'Clash (featuring Stormzy)'

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Elton John and Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart'

Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta - 'Bed'

KSI - 'Holiday'

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted - 'Wellerman'

Riton x Nightcrawlers - 'Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)'

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions - 'Body'

Tom Grennan - 'Little Bit of Love'

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz - WINNER

Self Esteem

Album of the Year

Adele - '30' - WINNER

Dave - 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Ed Sheeran - '='

Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'

Sam Fender - 'Seventeen Going Under'

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender - WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave - WINNER

Ghetts

Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill - WINNER

Calvin Harros

Fred

Joel Corry

Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish - WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic- WINNER

The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 - 'Your Love'

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

Ckay - 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)'

Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)'

Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix - 'Heartbreak Anthem'

Jonasu - 'Black Magic'

Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber - 'Stay'

Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Lil Tjay & 6lack - 'Calling My Phone'

Måneskin - 'I Wanna Be You Slave'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Good 4 U' - WINNER

Polo G - 'Rapstar'

Tiësto - 'The Business'

The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears'