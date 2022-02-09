BRIT Awards 2022 Complete Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish Take Home The Biggest Wins
The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at the O2 Arena in London on February 8. While Adele and Ed Sheeran were among the top contenders for the night. However, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa along with Adele became the biggest winners of the awards ceremony. This year also marked the first year of BRIT Awards with gender-neutral categories.
Adele dominated the evening with three wins and performances. The British singer-songwriter took home the Song of the Year award for 'Easy On Me' as well as Artist Of The Year. When accepting her first award, she said, "First of all I didn't know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can't believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. But thank you so much."
"It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus," she added. Meanwhile, Olivia won the Song Of The Year (International) followed by Dua Lipa bagging Best Pop Release.
Apart from Adele, Fender, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Dave, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz also performed during the event. The event hosted by Mo Gilligan, was also live-streamed on YouTube.
Here is the complete winners' list of BRIT Awards 2022:
Artist
of
the
Year
Adele - WINNER
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice - WINNER
BRITs
Rising
Star
Holly Humberstone - WINNER
Bree Runway
Lola Young
BRIT Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Bag Top Honours
Song
of
the
Year
A1 & J1 - 'Latest Trends'
Adele - 'Easy On Me' - WINNER
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals - 'Don't Play'
Becky Hill and David Guetta - 'Remember'
Central Cee - 'Obsessed With You'
Dave - 'Clash (featuring Stormzy)'
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'
Elton John and Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart'
Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves'
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta - 'Bed'
KSI - 'Holiday'
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted - 'Wellerman'
Riton x Nightcrawlers - 'Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)'
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions - 'Body'
Tom Grennan - 'Little Bit of Love'
Best
New
Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz - WINNER
Self Esteem
Album
of
the
Year
Adele - '30' - WINNER
Dave - 'We're All Alone In This Together'
Ed Sheeran - '='
Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
Sam Fender - 'Seventeen Going Under'
Best
Rock/Alternative
Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender - WINNER
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best
Hip
Hop/Grime/Rap
Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave - WINNER
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best
Dance
Act
Becky Hill - WINNER
Calvin Harros
Fred
Joel Corry
Raye
Best
Pop/R&B
Act
Adele
Dua Lipa - WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International
Artist
Billie Eilish - WINNER
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International
Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic- WINNER
The War On Drugs
BTS' Jimin Discharged From Hospital Post Recovering From COVID-19 & Appendicitis Surgery
International
Song
of
the
Year
ATB/Topic/A75 - 'Your Love'
Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'
Ckay - 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)'
Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)'
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix - 'Heartbreak Anthem'
Jonasu - 'Black Magic'
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber - 'Stay'
Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'
Lil Tjay & 6lack - 'Calling My Phone'
Måneskin - 'I Wanna Be You Slave'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Good 4 U' - WINNER
Polo G - 'Rapstar'
Tiësto - 'The Business'
The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears'