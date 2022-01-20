Britney Spears Accuses Father Of Stealing Millions, Latter Seeks To Unseal Her Medical Records

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended in 2021 after a legal battle with her father Jamie Spears who was in charge of her conservatorship. Meanwhile, the trial for Britney's father's request for her to continue paying his legal fees is still going on.

For the unversed, earlier this week, Britney's estate now managed by Miller Kaplan has been transferred over to the pop star. In the recent hearing, Jamie Spears' lawyer asked the judge to file a motion to unseal Britney's health records next month. According to a report by People, he said that the "public has the right to know" more context.

The request comes after Britney alleged her father of financial misconduct during his tenure as her conservator. She called him out for violation of California's standards of conduct and accused her father of spending millions from her estate.

The court documents presented by Britney's lawyer on Friday (January 14) revealed that Jamie earned a total of $6,314,307.99 throughout the controversial conservatorship. "After extracting those funds, he used them for his own purposes and aggrandizement, including among other things, to try to recreate his career as a cook by pitching a television show called 'Cookin' Cruzin' & Chaos with James Spears'," the court documents stated.

The pop singer's legal team said that in addition to taking more than $6 million during his 13 years as conservator for his daughter, Jamie Spears also "petitioned for fees to be paid to dozens of different law firms" for "more than $30 million."

"Mr. Spears, an ignominiously-suspended conservator - of a conservatorship that has been terminated - now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter," the documents added.