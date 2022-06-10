Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Officially Married; First Pictures Show Her In White Versace Dress

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles at the singer's home. The couple was surrounded by 60 guests sans her own family and kids. Guests included names like Madona, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and more.

Britney Spears' First-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Crashing Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

The pop star, wore a Versace wedding dress for the ceremony, which took place at their home in Thousand Oaks, California. The dress was a custom creation by Donatella Versace, who was also present at the wedding as a guest in attendance.

The white gown featured a sleek, off-the-shoulder silhouette and a sexy high slit. She paired the dress with a 15-foot-long white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded fingerless mesh gloves and 62 carats' worth of diamonds from Stephanie Gottlieb. The veil earlier had made an appearance on Britney's Instagram account.

Vogue revealed that she wore drop earrings set with round and pear-shaped stones, a heart-shaped diamond tennis necklace and an oval diamond tennis bracelet for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Asghari wore a classic tux for the big day.

Britney walked down the aisle wearing the stunning gown while Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love played. Vogue revealed that, apart from the wedding gown she also donned three seperate reception looks including a black blazer-style mini, a red-hot fringed frock and a two-toned look. Sam also changed outfits for the reception, he was seen wearing a navy blue suit with a black shirt.

Britney Spears Reveals She Had A Miscarriage, Says 'We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby'

Spears and Asghari first sparked romance rumours after they met on the set of the singer's 2016 music video for Slumber Party. The two reconnected several months later and have been together since. Brintey even called him her rock for staying by her side amid the hardest years of conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years.

The conservatorship was terminated weeks after the two got engaged in 2021.