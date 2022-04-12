Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. The news comes less than a year after the pop star was released from a conservatorship that forced her to be on birth control. At the time, she had emotionally declared that she wanted to have kids and get married but wasn't allowed.

The 'Toxic' singer took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans and said that she had taken a pregnancy test after her partner Sam Asghari, teased her about being "food pregnant".

Spears wrote, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby... 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing."

Spears referred to Asghari as her husband in the caption, but it is not clear if they are married. Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, days after her father filed a request to end the conservatorship. Spears joked that the proposal was "way overdue".

Britney during the trial told the court that she wanted to marry Asghari and have kids. They two met in 2016, but under the conservatorship, she wasn't even allowed to drive with him. During court hearings leading up to the decision, Spears alleged that she was required to remain on birth control against her wishes. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she told the court last year. "I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby."

In the announcement post, Britney also talked about experiencing depression when she was previously pregnant. She added, that she "won't be going out much" following her announcement, in order to avoid media attention. This will be Spears' third child after Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.