Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn For Selling A Book At Her Expense

Britney Spears has reacted to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn's upcoming memoir and the recent allegations she made about the singer's mental health and behaviour. Brintey took to her Twitter account and asked why her sister is using her experience to sell a book.

Jamie during an interview on Good Morning America alleged that Britney once locked them both in a room while holding a knife. She went on to describe the singer's behaviour over the years as "erratic, paranoid and spiralling," and said that she screamed in her face during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Responded that Jamie's claims Brintey wrote, "So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?". She sarcastically wished her sister success with her memoir and claimed that her family had "ruined my dreams 100 billion per cent and try to make me look like the crazy one ... My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them."

In a subsequent statement posted to Instagram, Jamie Lynn questioned the veracity of Britney's remarks. The caption read, "It's become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."

Britney Spears' Wedding On Hold While Conservatorship Ruling Is Awaited

She denied that her book was all about Britney and added, "I can't help that I was born a Spears, too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."

Notably, over the past 15 years, Britney and Jamie Lynn have rarely spent time together. Back in 2017, during Radio Disney Awards, Jamie had performed a remix of the singers songs, to which Brintey had said that it "hurt me deeply."

Talking about the same Jamie added, "I was doing a tribute to honour my sister and all the amazing things that she's done," Jamie Lynn said. "I don't think she's personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her."

Judge Dissolves Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Singer Says 'Best Day Ever'

For the unversed, in November 2021, Britney Spears successfully terminated the conservatorship that governed her life and career for nearly 14 years. Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is set to release on January 18, by Hachette's Christian imprint, Worthy Books.