Britney Spears' First-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Crashing Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' first husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after he crashed her wedding with Sam Asghari. Jason showed up at Britney and Jason's wedding on June 9 while going live on Instagram announcing the same.

Britney and Sam Asghari, who got engaged in September 2021 are tying the knot in an intimate wedding. The wedding comes weeks after the couple shared a heartbreaking note on Instagram to announce that they have lost the 'miracle baby' in a miscarriage.

Before the wedding began, the celebration was interrupted by Britney's ex-husband and childhood best friend Jason. The musician in the video live stream on the Instagram count be seen approaching the event security team at Britney's wedding claiming that he was invited to the wedding. He walked around the house asking where Britney is loudly calling her name. He went around introducing the people working as "Jason, Brintey's first husband" and added that he had come to crash the wedding.

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart opened up about the same with TMZ and said that he is "absolutely livid" at Jason's actions. He added, "I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

According to TMZ report, Ventura County Sheriff's Office soon arrived at Britney's residence after a trespassing complaint. Jason was booked for trespassing, vandalism, and two batteries over his physical altercations with security. The musician who already had a felony warrant for larceny in another county is currently in police custody.

For the unversed, Britney and Jason tied the knot in Las Vegas in January 2004. The marriage was annulled just 55 hours later after the pop star filed a petition to the court stating that she "lacked understanding of her actions." Britney later that year married Kevin Federline and parted ways three years later in 2007. with whom she shares her two children Sean and Jayden.