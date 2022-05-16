Britney Spears Reveals She Had A Miscarriage, Says 'We Have Lost Our Miracle Baby'

Britney Spears and model-actor Sam Asghari took to their Instagram account to announce the heartbreaking news of their miscarriage. The couple who were set to expect their first child together, revealed that Britney suffered a miscarriage early in the pregnancy.

Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Sam Asghari

The pop star shared a joint statement on her Instagram account. She captioned the post saying, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support."

In the image itself she wrote, "It is with out deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The message was signed from "Sam and Britney."

Spears and her long-time boyfriend Sam got engaged in September 2021 and shared the news of her pregnancy in April on social media. At the time, Spears opened up about her discovery after experiencing weight fluctuations. She claimed that she'd been joking with her fiancé about having a "food baby" when she decided to take a pregnancy test.

According to TMZ reports, the couple along with Spears' kids were in Cancun enjoying a weekend together jet skiing. Britney said, "Sam and I decided to get away to clear our minds and focus on the blessings we have, each other and my boys."

Britney Spears Shares Glimpse Of Wedding Veil; Sam Asghari Reveals Wedding Date Has Been Set

Spears already has two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, actor-singer Kevin Federline. During the trial over her conservatorship, Spears alleged that she was being kept from being able to conceive and has wanted to have a child with her long-time partner, Sam.