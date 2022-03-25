Britney Spears Talks About Facing Body Image Issues, Recalls When Family Sent Her To A Facility

Britney Spears has returned to social media after taking a brief hiatus. The singer in her recent Instagram post has shared something personal about her life with her fans. Talking about her body image insecurities the pop revealed that her father used to call her fat and said that she is contemplating getting a boob job.

Spears shared parts of her notes, talking about the time she spent at a treatment facility during her conservatorship. In the lengthy post, Britney revealed she felt "humiliated and embarrassed" during the years of her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

Take a look at the post,

She started the post by saying, "It's crazy living in Los Angeles ... I was thinking about getting a boob job ... my boobs are fairly small ... I mean with the right bra it's fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that's a lot for me !!! I'm officially part of the 'itty bitty titty committee' ... they shrunk !!!"

She went on to continue, "My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn't fun ... It was humiliating. I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship ... the rest were all extremely bad !!!" Talking about her time at the facility, she added that the heavy medication there resulted in her weight gain.

"The manipulation behind my family's scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel !!!" Spears wrote.

For the unversed, Britney Spears' conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears was officially terminated by the court in November 2021. Following the same, the singer has been particularly open about her struggles amid the 13-year conservatorship on social media and has also gotten engaged to her long time boyfriend Sam Asghari.