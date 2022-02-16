BTS Announces Permission To Dance On Stage Concert Dates With Online And Offline Audience

While several BTS members have tested positive for COVID-19 during their break, the popular K-pop band is already gearing up for its return. The agency announced the dates for their upcoming March concert in Seoul, South Korea.

The group has been hosting online concerts for its global audience during the pandemic, but the BTS Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul concert will mark their return to the big stage with a live audience after 2.5 years.

Big Hit Music released a statement saying, 'Bts Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul' will be held for 3 days on March 10, 13 and 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The concerts on March 10 and 13 will be available for offline attendance and online simultaneous viewing for international audiences."

"Meanwhile the concert on March 14 will be taking a different path where it can be attended in-person as well as watched through the movie theatres. Select cinemas will be live streaming the BTS concert on its third day for a unique experience for the fans," the agency added.

On the other hand, V aka Kim Taehyung recently tested positive for COVID-19. Big Hit Music in a statement revealed that the singer is recovering well, and added, "There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the pre-emptive self-tests."

Notably, the group had announced its hiatus back in December 2021 after a monumental 4-day sold-out show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The group also launched their individual Instagram accounts during the time away from screen, and often make headlines for their posts.