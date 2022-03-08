    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      BTS Fans Celebrate Suga's Birthday With Creative Projects, Charitable Causes And More

      By
      |

      BTS member Suga will be celebrating his 29th birthday on March 9, 2022. The rapper, who is known by many names like Min Yoongi, Agust D, Lil Meow Meow, decided to pursue a career in rapping after listening to the K-pop Hp-Hp band Epik High. To ring in his big day, the Army (BTS fans) from around the world have put together an array of initiatives and gifts such as a birthday film, community restoration fundraisers and digital billboards.

      BTS

      For the uninitiated, fans have organised several online projects throughout last week in celebration of Suga's birthday. The Army from all over the world united for the cause and wrote handwritten letters and even made a 15-second rap cover to birthday films. Fans are also banding together to share messages of appreciation and support to the award-winning producer on various social media platforms.

      Taking inspiration from Agust D and keeping in mind his fondness of sentimental gifts, the Army is putting together an online project where fans share a picture of the night sky whilst opening up about how their life has changed over the years.

      BTS Beats Adele, Taylor Swift & Wins IFPI Global Recording Artist Of The Year For The Second TimeBTS Beats Adele, Taylor Swift & Wins IFPI Global Recording Artist Of The Year For The Second Time

      Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V Recovers From COVID-19, Released From QuarantineKim Taehyung aka BTS' V Recovers From COVID-19, Released From Quarantine

      Meanwhile, the Army has decided to give back to those in need as well to celebrate the rapper's birthday. Many noble causes such as a five-day fundraiser for those affected by conflicts in North Africa and the Middle East to a restoration project for Filipino villages affected by Typhoon Odette have been initiated by the fans. The BTS brigade is even organising mental health programs and several fundraisers and projects in honour of Suga.

      The Army has pulled out all the stops to wish their beloved star a happy birthday and this includes plastering his face on billboards in Uruguay to city bus stops around Seoul. Take a look!

      Comments
      Read more about: bts suga
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X