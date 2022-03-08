BTS Fans Celebrate Suga's Birthday With Creative Projects, Charitable Causes And More

BTS member Suga will be celebrating his 29th birthday on March 9, 2022. The rapper, who is known by many names like Min Yoongi, Agust D, Lil Meow Meow, decided to pursue a career in rapping after listening to the K-pop Hp-Hp band Epik High. To ring in his big day, the Army (BTS fans) from around the world have put together an array of initiatives and gifts such as a birthday film, community restoration fundraisers and digital billboards.

For the uninitiated, fans have organised several online projects throughout last week in celebration of Suga's birthday. The Army from all over the world united for the cause and wrote handwritten letters and even made a 15-second rap cover to birthday films. Fans are also banding together to share messages of appreciation and support to the award-winning producer on various social media platforms.

Taking inspiration from Agust D and keeping in mind his fondness of sentimental gifts, the Army is putting together an online project where fans share a picture of the night sky whilst opening up about how their life has changed over the years.

Meanwhile, the Army has decided to give back to those in need as well to celebrate the rapper's birthday. Many noble causes such as a five-day fundraiser for those affected by conflicts in North Africa and the Middle East to a restoration project for Filipino villages affected by Typhoon Odette have been initiated by the fans. The BTS brigade is even organising mental health programs and several fundraisers and projects in honour of Suga.

The Army has pulled out all the stops to wish their beloved star a happy birthday and this includes plastering his face on billboards in Uruguay to city bus stops around Seoul. Take a look!

Guess whose birthday is coming, ARMYs! 👀🐱🍊



Make Suga's celebration month meaningful by donating to #BringBackHopeInParadise project and helping rebuild Siargao's homes from the devastating impact of Typhoon Odette.

Celebrating Yoongi's bday with #SmallStepsWithYoongi, a 5-day fundraiser to support Small Projects Istanbul, an NGO that helps those displaced in conflict in Syria, the Middle East and the North Africa region.



Donate: https://t.co/NkcM58mVu2 pic.twitter.com/rE4iYO2z6U — One in an ARMY⁷ 💜 Charity Project (@OneInAnARMY) March 4, 2022

SUGA BIRTHDAY PROJECT

" RAP GEAR "

Bring out you inner Rapper 🎤.

A great chance to show your skills via this project and thanking MinYoongi through messages for being a great influencer & writer and an amazing Producer

🔸Participate by covering Suga's RAP upto 15 sec

++ pic.twitter.com/t99smpxNUC — BTS PAKISTAN WEVERSE⁷|🇵🇰 (@BTS_pk_weverse) February 28, 2022

🌙 ARMYs' Moonlight: A photography project as we celebrate Yoongi's birthday



SUGA DAY is just around the corner! Would you like to join us one more time? 💜



Read the instructions below and don't forget to:



• Tag us (@SkyForARMY)

• Tag @BTS_twt

• Use #ARMYsMoonlight pic.twitter.com/m3K1nHdGff — SkyForARMY (@SkyForARMY) March 5, 2022