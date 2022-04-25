BTS: Jimin And Ha Sung-Woon's With You From Our Blues Reaches The Top Of iTunes In Over 100 Countries

BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon are making history on the international iTunes charts with their new OST song for Our Blues! It was recently announced that 'With You’ reached the No.1 spot on iTunes in over 100 countries within 4 hours and 44 minutes of its release. It must be noted BTS' global hit single Dynamite achieved this record in eight hours while Jimin's song has managed to do it in half its time.

Jimin and his friend Ha Sung-woon’s collaboration is also the shortest record in OST history and the shortest record for a Korean solo singer. The OST for Our Blues topped the charts even faster than other solo songs of BTS members like Christmas Tree, Yours, Sweet Night, Daechwita, and Stay Alive among others. For the uninitiated, Ha Sung-woon is a member of NCT Dream and is a close friend of Jimin.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s fans are ecstatic to see this and are talking about how only BTS can break records set by the band, and no one else. What’s even more worth noting is the fact that 'With You’ was not promoted on any handle like the other OSTs of members. While this is Jimin’s first OST, Ha Sung Woon, on the other hand, is known for releasing beautiful OSTs for dramas like True Beauty, Our Beloved Summer, and more!

One fan wrote, "It takes Park Jimin to break queen Dynamite's records of fastest to get itunes #1 in 100 countries ... What if he breaks the 24 hours record of 105 #1s too." Take a look at the other tweets below:

JIMIN first OST achieved 100 #1 on iTunes history. JIMIN is fastest Korean Soloists Artist make this history 😍💜 jimin break the Dynamite record 🎉🎉 Proud of you Jimin 🥰💜



JIMIN THE FASTEST ACT

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #RecordBreakerJimin pic.twitter.com/sJbni4txAe — Jungkook 😍 Bangtan Ki Desi Girl ⁷ (@RituKookie) April 25, 2022

Jimin broke dynamite record!?!? n it's just for an ost.Lets go for 100b views for bts cb🙂I'm not even kidding the way fandom grew is so insane. — ASHter⁷❃pinned📌 (@BornToSlay05) April 25, 2022

No but jimin really broke dynamite's record and got 100 #1s within 5 hrs within 5 HRS ??? this is insane — kikii⁷ (@angelicjeonz) April 25, 2022