BTS' Jin, HYBE On Concerns Over Singer's Military Service: Will Accept The Call Of Duty

The eldest BTS member Jin has opened up on concerns about mandatory military service in South Korea. The singer talked about the same on the second day of their Las Vegas concert and said he has entrusted the call to his management company HYBE.

According to a fan's translation on Twitter @modooborahae, BTS' Jin said, "I talked a lot with the company and entrusted all military service-related tasks with the company. I think what we said at the company will soon be our words."

BTS performed the Permission To Dance on Stage concert, their second show in Las Vegas. The Kpop group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook attended a press conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

HYBE CCO Lee Jin Hyung, who was also a part of the press conference added that "BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion."

Lee Jin Hyung added, "The policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company."

He added, "To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it's true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it's difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it's difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment."

According to reports, the new military service amendment, which was passed in December 2020, allows artists who receive Korean ministry recommendations to postpone their mandatory service until they are 30. Jin, who will turn 30 on December 9 this year as per international age, is required to enlist in the military before the end of 2022.