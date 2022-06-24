BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth Release Poppy And Romantic Single, Left And Right

Only days after sharing details of their upcoming collaboration Charlie Puth and BTS's Jungkook have released their new single titled 'Left and Right'. The upbeat groovy single was released with a music video featuring both singers surrounded by elaborate sets.

Sharing the song's music video, Charlie Puth took to his social media accounts and wrote, "LEFT AND RIGHT IS OUT EVERYWHERE!!! LOVE CHARLIE AND KOOKIE 💚💚💚." He also shared candid photos with Jungkook in the post from the music video.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long song has 80s feel with the drums and the simple melody. It marks Jungkook's first individual project following the hiatus of the Korean pop band BTS. Meanwhile, 'Left and Right' marks Charlie Puth's third release in 2022 following singles 'That's Hilarious' and 'Light Switch.'

Earlier this week, Charlie Puth had also shared a video of the two jamming together on Instagram. The post shows them singing "Memories follow me left and right" from their collaboration single. He captioned the post as, "Pre-save Left and Right (with Jung Kook) !!"

While 'Left and Right' is their first collaboration, the two had previously worked together for a performance of Puth's hit song 'We Don't Talk Anymore' at the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in Korea back in 2018. Since clips of their performance went viral, fans have been waiting for their collaboration.

The new song comes after BTS announced that they will be taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects. Besides Jungkook, Taehyung, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga, too, are working on their solo projects. As J-Hope will be the first South Korean artist to perform as the headliner of the music festival Lollapalooza, Kim Taehyung will be reuniting with the Wooga Squad for a spin-off on In the Soop.