BTS member V And Blackpink's Jennie Are Dating? Agency Reacts To Rumours

BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie were recently caught in a dating rumour after a picture of the two went viral on social media. While fans are now claiming that the photo featuring the two in a car is photoshopped, Jennie's agency has also reacted to the rumours.

Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lee Jung-Jae Stun At Cannes 2022 Red Carpet

BTS' agency HYBE did not respond to the speculations. On the other hand, news outlet Chosun quoted Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment as saying, "We have nothing to say."

According to a Korean news agency, the picture originally shared by an unknown source showed V AKA Kim Tae-hyung and Jennie in a car together on a drive with the BTS member behind the wheel. Reports claimed that the two were spotted together on South Korea's Jeju Island.

The widely shared picture is being debated upon, as one fan called it 'edited'. A Twitter user said, "There's no way Jennie and V are dumb enough to travel just to Jeju (Island) without masking or covering anything. It's probably just a photoshop released by 'someone' to cover up another scandal. Then after a while, they will release statements that it was all fake."

Watch Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Tie The Knot In Lavish Italian Ceremony

Another fan tweeted in support of the rumour, "I saw some fans in the comment section bashing Jennie or V because of their rumoured pic on Jeju Island. Somebody said that the pic is edited. If they're dating, let them date because they're also human. It's so sickening to see fans bashing them just because of this."

Blackpink recently made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. They are also the only ever third girl group on the cover after Spice Girls and Destiny's Child. The K-pop group Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

The group is currently gearing up for a new album. Jennie has also made a name for herself across the globe because of her looks, fashion sense and solo music release 'SOLO'.