BTS' RM Condemns Media's Representation Of Hiatus Announcement: Shouldn’t Have Been Brave Enough To Share

BTS leader RM Namjoon has condemned media coverage of the k-pop group's hiatus announcement. The leader said that the group is not stepping away but will focus on solo projects. The singer shared a post on Weverse a fan-based platform to express his disappointment.

BTS Leader RM Reveals He Feels Guilty For Wanting A Hiatus; 'We've Lost Our Direction'

RM wrote, "It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show... till the end to write their opinions... Only the screenshots of me crying became viral... I wonder if I shouldn't have been brave enough to share..."

During the celebration for the 9th debut anniversary, RM reportedly said that the group is going on 'hiatus'. Soon after Hybe revealed that the word was mistranslated from Korean to English subtitles. The reports of group hiatus reportedly also affected the company's share value which fell dramatically.

Hybe formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment released a statement clarifying the situation. It said, "To be clear, [BTS] are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in different formats."

Many fans took to social media to condemn the way media represented the band's announcement. A Twitter user said, "I respect all of BTS' decisions and honestly, it's so brave of them to take a step back and admit so openly that they are trying to find meaning to their artistry instead of just churning out music for the sake of it, and they were just being open about it with their fans like they always do."

Another added, "It's upsetting to read him thinking that he shared too much. If that was needed to be out there then I'm glad it was and I hope him and the others can always continue to have the courage to share. Especially bc articles/etc will always try and put out things as gray as possible "

BTS consists of seven members including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.