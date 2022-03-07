Camila Cabello Opens Up On Why She Broke Up With Shawn Mendes, Says They Grew Apart

Hollywood's beloved couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke many hearts by announcing their separation in 2021. The joint statement announcing their split in November 2021 revealed that their "romantic relationship" is over, they "will continue to be best friends."

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Break Up After More Than 2 Years Of Dating

Mendes and Cabello began dating in July 2019, shortly after they released their hit single collaboration Senorita. Speculations of their relationship began in 2015 after their single 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' release. After dating for two years they parted ways.

Camila recently opened up about what led to the spilt, she revealed to E! News that they grew older, their priorities started to shift. The portal quoted Camila saying, "And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

She added that despite their split there are no hard feelings between her and her ex. She said, "I love Shawn. And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people...' Whatever it is that's going on in your life... hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'"

Camila had shared their joint statement on Instagram Story saying, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

On the work front, Cabello released a new single 'Bam Bam' in collaboration with Ed Sheeran.