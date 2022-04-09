    For Quick Alerts
      Celine Dion, Jonas Brothers & Other Artists Urge World To 'Stand Up for Ukraine'

      Recently many international artists took to their social media urging fans to shed light on and support Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom. From Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry to Bon Jovi, U2 and Garth Brooks shared heartfelt messages and laughing funding for refugees in Ukraine.

      The message came a day ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event which is set to take place on Saturday (April 9) in Warsaw, Poland. The evening will be hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in partnership with Global Citizen, has the goal of raising billions of dollars in funding to relieve the refugee crisis.

      Celine Dion wrote on Twitter, "I #StandUpForUkraine and for refugees around the world. I'm calling on world leaders to help all those who are forced to leave their homes. Please make sure that they get the support that they desperately need now: http://ForUkraine.com - Celine xx..."

      Meanwhile, Black Eyes Pears wrote, "World Leaders - We're standing up for Ukraine! Us 3 brothers are asking you to please help create a safe haven for those affected & fund billions for the refugees. UNITY is key!💙💛 #StandUpForUkraine http://forukraine.com @GlblCtzn"

      Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had shared a powerful message at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3). He said, "On our land we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story."

      Zelenskyy concluded the video message by saying, "Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV, support us in any way you can. Any - but not silence."

      Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 20:05 [IST]
