Chris Brown Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape Accusation, Singer Reacts

American singer Chris Brown has been sued for an alleged rape accusation by a victim claiming he drugged her and attacked her on a yacht in Florida. The accused revealed that the incident took place at rap mogul Diddy's Florida home. The woman identified as Jane Doe in the court papers has reportedly demanded $20 million in damages from the R&B star.

Lawyers Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck had revealed that their client did not report the alleged attack to the police because she was embarrassed. The suit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday (January 27) revealed that Brown had invited the woman to the yacht shortly after she arrived in Miami on December 30, 2020.

She revealed in the suit that the drink he offered her had made her "disoriented (and) physically unstable", he then led her into a bedroom where, despite her protests, he raped her. The suit said, "The traumatic events that Plaintiff Jane Doe experienced shock the conscience and should horrify all of us. The time has come to send a message to Defendant Chris Brown that enough is enough."

"Accordingly, Plaintiff Jane Doe brings this complaint seeking justice for herself (and also with the hope it may serve as an example for others) who may now or have in the past found themselves at the mercy of Defendant Chris Brown," the document added.

Meanwhile, Chris has reacted to the news of the lawsuit. The Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram stories and wrote, "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [blue cap emoji]. Whenever im releasing music or projects 'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit."

For the unversed, the blue cap emoji is reporteldy used in slang to denote untruths. Brown in his post did not reveal who he is referring to "they" as.

This is not the first time, the singer has had a run-in with the law. Back in 2009, Brown was convicted of beating fellow singer and then-girlfriend Rihanna. He also was previously accused of raping a woman in a luxury Paris hotel. He had denied the claim and was not charged.

