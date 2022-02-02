Rapper Da Brat Is Expecting Her First Child With Fiance Jesseca Dupart

Rapper Da Brat and her fiance Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart recently announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to their social media handles to share the same post on January 31 wherein they stated that they are 'extending the family.' Brat had come out and admitted dating Dupart on March 25, 2020, after the latter had surprised her with a Bentley truck as a birthday gift.

Talking about the announcement post, it has Da Brat wrapping her arms around Jesseca Dupart while the latter takes a mirror selfie of theirs. The 'That's What I'm Looking For' singer can be seen making a heart gesture with her fingers. She captioned the post stating, "We are EXTENDING the family" along with an emoji of a pregnant woman. Take a look at the post.

When Da Brat made her relationship with Jesseca Dupart official on March 2020, the rapper stated, "I've never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it's not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding But WE BE IN PUBLIC. why is y'all hiding to get footage. My better half, my forever, my twin flame."

Earlier in her interview with Variety, the 'Let's All Get High' singer had spoken about her relationship with Dupart saying, "I've always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don't have so many people in your business. I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul that's how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle. So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: 'Hey, she's the one."

In July 2020, Da Brat while hosting Dish Nation had spoken about the name of her child if she turns out to be a baby girl. The 'Sittin On Top Of The World' singer had said, "My child's name would have all of my names, honey. Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby's last name. Yes, honey; carry on the legacy of your family darling."