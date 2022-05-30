Drake Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala, Producer Gaurang Doshi Reveals Drake Was Big Fan

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday (May 29). The news came as a shock to many fans and other celebrities. According to reports, the 27-year-old singer was shot dead mere three days after his security was downgraded by the Punjab government.

Among the tributes on social media, Canadian rapper and singer Drake also dedicated an Instagram story to the singer. Drake shared a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother on Instagram stories and wrote, "RIP Moose."

Producer Gaurang Doshi recently revealed that Drake was a 'big fan' of Sidhu. Gaurang Doshi was working with Sidhu on a special song and music video, which would have also featured American rappers, Rick Ross and Swae Lee. He revealed that the collaboration was for a web series called 7th sense. The producer said Sidhu had already shot 3 songs for the series, one with Jason Derulo, one with Lil Pump and Honey Singh.

Talking about Sidhu's popularity in west, he told ETimes, "Do you know Drake follows Sidhu on Instagram? Drake follows him, but Sidhu didn't follow him. Drake is a big fan of Sidhu Moose Wala."

He added, "Everyone including Rick Ross and Swae Lee were excited about working with him. If you reach out to Hollywood rappers, it's usually their wish whether they want to collaborate with an artiste or not. But for this collaboration with Sidhu, they all immediately said a yes."

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known as Sidhu Moosewala hailed from the Moose Wala village in Mansa district of Punjab. According to reports, Sidhu who had learned music during his college days later moved to Canada. He was also known as a controversial Punjabi singer as he openly promoted gun culture, and glorified gangsters.