Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Their Second Daughter Together

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have secretly welcomed their second child. The singer made a surprise announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday (May 19), and revealed that Cherry gave birth to a baby girl.

The Joker And The Queen: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Release Sequel To Everything Has Changed

Ed shared a cute picture of white baby socks placed on a blanket to reveal that he and Cherry have become parents to another baby girl. In the caption, he wrote, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The post came as a surprise to fans. The singer is known to be extremely private about his personal life and there were no hints about the couple's second pregnancy. On his post, several fans expressed their shock and others congratulated the new parents.

Take a look at the post,

Ed Sheeran Wins Shape of You Copyright Case, Says Baseless Lawsuits Are Damaging Songwriting Industry

In a statement, Ed's spokesperson also revealed that the musician will be taking out some time to spend with his newborn daughter before heading back on tour.

The statement read, "Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine. They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour. We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time."

Ed and Cherry, childhood friends and high-school classmates in Sheffield, England began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2019. They had welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in September 2020.