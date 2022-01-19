EXO’s Chen Welcomes His Second Child, Fans Celebrate As SM Entertainment Confirms The News

EXO's member Chen has embraced fatherhood once again. The singer and songwriter along with his wife have welcomed their second child together. The news was confirmed by Chen's agency SM Entertainment with a statement saying, "It's true that Chen's wife recently gave birth to their second child."

Chen is currently in his mandatory military service for which he got enlisted six months after the birth of his first child. He is expected to be discharged from his duties in the spring of 2022 but his agency is yet to make any confirmations.

The singer's fans have been celebrating the happy news on Twitter. The's name is currently trending on the micro-blogging app as fans share best wishes. A user tweeted, "I'm so happy for Chen oppa Congratulations Chen & family."

While another said, "WELCOME TO THE WORLD, JONGDAE'S SECOND CHILD!!! You got great parents, handsome, rich, and talented uncles, and a protective fandom you can count on. You're the luckiest child ever."

Last year in November, Chen had confirmed the news of his wife's pregnancy after reports on Newsen. The second baby comes over a year after the couple welcomed their first baby together. Chen had announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend back in January 2020 and welcomes their baby girl on April 29, 2020 at a hospital in the neighbourhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam District.

Chen had shared a handwritten letter for his fans with his wedding announcement saying, "I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn't surprise you with the sudden news."

"Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength. I couldn't lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage," he said, reported by Soompi.