Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Passes Away At 50

Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, passed away at the age of 50. The news was shared by the band's official Twitter account in a statement on Friday (March 25), and said, his death was a "tragic and untimely loss."

The statement further read, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

While there were no immediate details about Taylor's passing, it was reported that they were on tour in South America and had played at a festival in San Isidro, Argentina on Sunday. Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at another in Bogotá, Colombia on Friday night.

After Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Taylor was probably the most prominent member of the group. Taylor joined Foo Fighters as a drummer in 1997 taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith. He had been working with the band for 25 years.

Born in 1972, Texas, Taylor Hawkins played in the small Southern California band Sylvia before landing his first major gig as a drummer for Canadian singer Sass Jordan. Before joining the Foo Fighters he also toured with Alanis Morissette.

Recently Taylor had been part of Foo Fighters' recently released horror-comedy film, Studio 666. He starred in the film alongside other members of the band, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel.

Taylor Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.