Grammy Award Winning Singer Naomi Judd Passes Away At 76

Naomi Judd passed away at the 76 earlier this week unexpectedly. Many musicians including Ray Charles and The Judds' Wynonna joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1) and honoured the late Grammy award-winning singer.

During the ceremony, Jude's daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd accepted the induction amid tears. The two recited a Bible verse together. They revealed to Associated Press that Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 due to "the disease of mental illness."

Ashley said, "I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. Wynonna Judd talked about the family gathering as they said goodbye to her and she and Ashley Judd recited Psalm 23.

"Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing," Wynonna Judd added.

According to reports, fans also gathered outside the museum and presented a tribute of a white floral bouquet outside the entrance and a small framed photo of Naomi Judd.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were among the most popular duos of the 1980s, scoring 14 No. 1 hits during their nearly three-decade career.

The induction at the Country Music Hall of Fame also honoured Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake. The event also saw several performances from Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more performing their hit songs.