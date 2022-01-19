Grammy Awards Rescheduled For April 3 2022, Set To He Held In Las Vegas For The First Time

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that the 2022 Grammy Awards has been rescheduled for April 3, 2022. The event is set to be held in GM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, which will be a first for the music awards night.

Grammy Awards 2022 Complete Nomination List: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat Receive Top Nods

Billboard reported that the event has been delayed for three weeks because of the fast-spreading omicron variant, which was also caused by post-holiday COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards for 2021 had been rescheduled from January 31 to March 14. Meanwhile, The Grammys 2022 were supposed to take place on January 31.

Since 1973, The Grammys had been taking place in Los Angeles or New York. Apart from the change in location, this will also be the first time, Grammys will be held at the end of the calendar year. This will also be the first time since 1965 that the Oscars will precede the Grammys. The Academy Awards are as scheduled for March 27, 2022.

The event is set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, the presenter of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, will play his part as host of the rescheduled Grammy Awards. Fulwell 73 Productions will produce the concert for the Recording Academy.

Grammy Awards 2022 Officially Postponed Citing Omicron Variant Risks

"We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement. The organizers said that hosting a Los Angeles ceremony on January 31 -- the original date -- "simply contains too many risks."

The 64th annual Grammys some of the nominees include Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.