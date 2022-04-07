Grammy Winner Falguni Shah Reveals AR Rahman Told Her 'He's Happy And Proud Of Me'

Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah won the Grammy for Best Children's Music Album for her album A Colourful World, on April 3, 2022. The singer recently opened up about the big win and also revealed what music maestro AR Rahman said to her.

Shah said that winning the Grammy for Best Children's Music Album "was a surreal" experience for her. She told "I was like, 'Oh my god!' My jaw dropped and it stayed like that for 30 seconds (laughs). It was such an ecstatic moment for me."

She thanked The Recording Academy for the win and added, "I feel so lucky that I was given the award for my work instead of where I come from; it didn't matter whether I'm an Indian or brown-skinned. It's all about excellence in music, and that has always been the motto of the Recording Academy."

She also revealed that maestro AR Rahman added magic to the celebration when he called to congratulate her on the big win. She added that she couldn't meet him at the ceremony but she was happy to receive the call. Notably, Shah and Rahman had previously worked together on the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008).

Falguni told the portal "I couldn't speak to him (at the ceremony) as I didn't have access to go to the audience. The nominees were asked to sit in a particular section, and Rahman was in a different section. But we spoke over the phone. He told me, 'Congratulations! I'm so happy and proud of you!'"

The musician, who is popularly known as Falu, concluded by saying that she wants to be better for the new generation and added, "In the first six years, we need to set the right foundation for them (children). They need to be better citizens when they grow up."