Grammys 2022 Winners List: Lady Gaga Opens The Awards Night With Dazzling Performance

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards is all set to take place on April 3, 2022 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The biggest night in American music will see Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic among those battling for the biggest categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and more.

For the second year in a row, Trevor Noah will host the Grammys. This year the nominees don't only include US-based artists but also some international acts like South Korea's BTS, Argentina's Nathy Peluso and Spain's C. Tangana among others.

The star-studded awards night will begin with Lady Gaga's opening performance followed by four other nominees taking to the stage. Meanwhile, a special "In Memoriam" segment will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler singing songs by the late Stephen Sondheim.

Here is the complete winners list for Grammys 2022: (The winners will be updated live)

GENERAL FIELD

1. Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You - ABBA

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

2. Album Of The Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

3. Song Of The Year

Bad Habits

A Beautiful Noise

drivers license

Fight For You

Happier Than Ever

Kiss Me More

Leave The Door Open

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Peaches

Right On Time

4. Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone - Justin Bieber

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

drivers license - Olivia Rodrigo

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

That's Life - Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero - Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before - James Blake

Heartbreak - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It - Caribou

Alive - Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business - Tiësto

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously - Black Coffee

Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin' - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden - Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls - Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo - Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 - Mark Lettieri

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

13. Best Metal Performance

Genesis - Deftones

The Alien - Dream Theater

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing The Tides - Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie

14. Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Distance - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My Way - Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting On A War - Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

15. Best Rock Album

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts (Live From Studio A) - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Album

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

R&B

17. Best R&B Performance

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You - H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

19. Best R&B Song

Damage

Good Days

Heartbreak Anniversary

Leave The Door Open

Pick Up Your Feelings

20. Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light- Eric Bellinger

Something To Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

21. Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold (Diggers Sound) - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

RAP

22. Best Rap Performance

Family Ties - Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up - Cardi B

M Y . L I F E - J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy - Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S*** - Megan Thee Stallion

23. Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know - Doja Cat

Industry Baby - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

24. Best Rap Song

Bath Salts

Best Friend

Family Ties

Jail

M Y . L I F E

25. Best Rap Album

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King's Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator

Donda - Kanye West

COUNTRY

26. Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All - Luke Combs

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive - Jason Isbell

camera roll - Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn't Love You - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me - Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay

Chasing After You - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

28. Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It

camera roll

Cold

Country Again

Fancy Like

Remember Her Name

29. Best Country Album

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

30. Best New Age Album

Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day - Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan

JAZZ

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Sackodougou - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist

Kick Those Feet - Kenny Barron, soloist

Bigger Than Us - Jon Batiste, soloist

Absence - Terence Blanchard, soloist

Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) - Chick Corea, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations - The Baylor Project

SuperBlue - Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler - Nnenna Freelon

Flor - Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab - Esperanza Spalding

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste

Absence - Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline - Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band LIVE - Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) - Pat Metheny

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Live At Birdland! - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver - Christian McBride Big Band

Swirling - Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL - Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song

Voice Of God

Joyful

Help

Never Lost

Wait On You

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

We Win

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Man Of Your Word

Believe For It

Jireh

38. Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It - CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger - Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

40. Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times - The Isaacs

My Savior - Carrie Underwood

LATIN

41. Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo - Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores - Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos - Camilo

Mendó - Alex Cuba

Revelación - Selena Gomez

42. Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny

Jose - J Balvin

KG0516 - KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis

43. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja - Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico

Origen- Juanes

Calambre -Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño - C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia -Zoé

44. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 = Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80's- Vicente Fernández

Seis - Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal

45. Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola

Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru - Tony Succar

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

46. Best American Roots Performance

Cry - Jon Batiste

Love And Regret - Billy Strings

I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free - The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

Same Devil - Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

Nightflyer - Allison Russell

47. Best American Roots Song

Avalon

Call Me A Fool

Cry

Diamond Studded Shoes

Nightflyer

48. Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons - Los Lobos

Outside Child - Allison Russell

Stand For Myself - Yola

49. Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal- Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent

50. Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler

I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis

Take Me Back - Kim Wilson

51. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up - Steve Cropper

662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

52. Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History - Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz

53. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans!

Bloodstains & Teardrops

My People

Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe'a

REGGAE

54. Best Reggae Album

Pamoja - Etana

Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin - Sean Paul

Royal - Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence - Soja

10 - Spice

GLOBAL MUSIC

55. Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat - Arooj Aftab

Do Yourself - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Pà Pá Pà - Femi Kuti

Blewu - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Essence - WizKid Featuring Tems

56. Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo

Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid

CHILDREN'S

57. Best Children's Music Album

Actívate - 123 Andrés

All One Tribe - 1 Tribe Collective

Black To The Future - Pierce Freelon

A Colorful World - Falu

Crayon Kids - Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

SPOKEN WORD

58. Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath - LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy

8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

COMEDY

59. Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford

Evolution- Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given- Kevin Hart

MUSICAL THEATER

60. Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

61. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella - (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen - (Various Artists)

In The Heights - (Various Artists)

One Night In Miami... - (Various Artists)

Respect - Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1 - (Various Artists)

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday- Andra Day

62. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton

Dune

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

The Queen's Gambit

Soul

63. Best Song Written For Visual Media

Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

All Eyes On Me [From Inside]

All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

Speak Now [From One Night In Miami...]

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

64. Best Instrumental Composition

Beautiful Is Black

Cat And Mouse

Concerto For Orchestra: Finale

Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions

Eberhard

65. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Chopsticks

For The Love Of A Princess (From "Braveheart")

Infinite Love

Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Superstar")

The Struggle Within

66. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

The Bottom Line

A Change Is Gonna Come

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Eleanor Rigby

To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)

67. Best Recording Package

American Jackpot / American Girls

Carnage

Pakelang

Serpentine Prison

Zeta

68. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Color Theory

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

77-81

Swimming In Circles

69. Best Album Notes

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

70. Best Historical Album

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World's Music

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

PRODUCTION

71. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Cinema (The Marías)

Dawn (Yebba)

Hey What (Low)

Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

Notes With Attachments (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

72. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Ricky Reed

73. Best Remixed Recording

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)

Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix)

Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

74. Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia- Alicia Keys

Clique - Patricia Barber

Fine Line - Harry Styles

The Future Bites - Steven Wilson

Stille Grender - Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor

75. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Archetypes

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

76. Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL

77. Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

Muhly: Throughline

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

78. Best Opera Recording

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle

Glass: Akhnaten

Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

Little: Soldier Songs

Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

79. Best Choral Performance

It's A Long Way

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand'

Rising w/The Crossing

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom

The Singing Guitar

80. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking - JACK Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars - Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes - Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas (Hope Amid Tears) - Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits - Imani Winds

81. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together - Jennifer Koh

An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein

Bach: Sonatas & Partitas - Augustin Hadelich

Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos - Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)

Mak Bach - Mak Grgić

Of Power - Curtis Stewart

82. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Confessions - Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

Dreams Of A New Day - Songs By Black Composers

Mythologies - Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann

Schubert: Winterreise - Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Unexpected Shadows - Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

83. Best Classical Compendium

American Originals - A New World, A New Canon

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra

Cerrone: The Arching Path

Plays

Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

84. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Seven Pillars - Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only One - Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes - Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11' - Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

Shaw: Narrow Sea - Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

85. Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Freedom - Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Lil Nas X

Good 4 U - Olivia Rodrigo

86. Best Music Film

Inside - Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists)