Grammys 2022: How And Where To Watch, Performers & Presenters For The Biggest Music Night

The Recording Academy is all set to host the biggest night of the year on Sunday, April 3, with the 2022 Grammy Awards. Earlier this week new names were revealed in the list of presenters and performers for the star-studded night including Lady Gaga, BTS and more.

64th Grammy Awards To Exclusively Stream On SonyLIV In India

According to reports, four nominees will be performing at the event alongside John Legend, Maria Becerra, J Balvin, Cynthia Erivo, Rachel Zegler and many more. Meanwhile, there will also be a special segment "In Memoriam" which will honour legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. A tribute for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins - who died March 25, 2022 - will also take place during the ceremony.

On the other hand, the nominees who won't be performing include Doja Cat and Justin Bieber, who each received eight nominations, Abba who is up for record of the year, Taylor Swift and Kanye West, who are both nominated for album of the year and Ed Sheeran, who is up for song of the year.

The event hosted by Trevor Noah will see a big list of presenters as well including music legend Joni Mitchell, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove of Summer of Soul, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsea Ballerini, Lenny Kravitz, Jared Leto, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Anthony Mackie, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Keith Urban.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday night in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. However, it will be available for the Indian audience at 5:30 am IST on Monday morning on SonyLIV.