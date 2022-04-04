Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Appears At The Music Awards

Grammys 2022 has one-upped Oscars 2022. While The Academy had expressed solidarity with Ukraine during the awards night, the producers had revealed that they have decided to stay apolitical towards the war and other issues in the world. The Recording Academy went one step forward and gave Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a platform to voice his concerns through a videotaped message.

There has been a lot of discussion about Zelensky's anticipated presence at the 94th Academy Awards night, a suggestion co-host Amy Schumer said she pitched to show producers. After no such appearance was made many argued that the president had more pressing matters to attend to since his country was invaded by Russia more than a month ago.

However, Volodymyr Zelensky surprised everyone by making an appearance with a videotaped message. In the clip, Ukraine's president urged viewers to support Ukraine and the refugees who have had to flee the country amid the conflict. He said, "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals."

"On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. Tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV. But not silence, " Zelensky added. Take a look at the minute-long clip,

Here is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pre-taped speech at the #Grammys, introducing a performance for Ukraine from John Legend: "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals." https://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/43fcZTrjQK — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Zelensky's message came after a special tribute to Ukraine by singer John Legend, accompanied by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. Notably, the 64th Annual Grammy awards took place on April 3, 2022, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.