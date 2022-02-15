Gunshots Fired Outside Justin Bieber's Concert Afterparty In LA, Three Individuals Wounded: Report

Last weekend, Justin Bieber hosted a celebrity-packed party in Los Angeles on Friday (February 11) after a live performance. According to HollywoodLife, during the party, three individuals were shot outside the restaurant The Nice Guy after a brawl broke out.

According to reports, Bieber played a 30-minute performance to an audience of roughly 1,500 people for a pre-Super Bowl celebration at the Pacific Design Center. Some of the other celebs who performed were Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan, and Scooter Braun. The show ended about midnight.

Bieber hosted the star-studded Revolve afterparty with guests including Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian and more.

A source revealed to TMZ that Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were standing outside Mr Nice Guy at 2:45 am. when the fight broke. A video shared by TMZ showed a big crowd gathered on the street several individuals suddenly climb over a vehicle and start a fight. Seconds later, gunshots are heard as the crowd starts to panic and disperse.

The police statement revealed that many bullets were fired at the scene and Rapper Kodak Black, real name Bill Kapri, and two other people were hospitalized. All three individuals took multiple shots and suffered several injuries. However, there have been no reports about the suspects in the event, and the inquiry is underway.

The portal revealed that the Los Angeles Fire Department evacuated the victims from the restaurant to a nearby hospital and all the survivors are now in stable shape.