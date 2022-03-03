Hailey Baldwin Shares Mushy Pics To Celebrate Justin Bieber's Birthday, Says 'Here's To 28'

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber celebrated his 28th birthday on March 1. The singer's wife and model Hailey Baldwin shared a romantic tribute to mark the occasion. In the post, she shared several throwback mushy pictures with the star.

In one of the photos, Hailey can be seen passionately kissing Justin, while another shows the stars posing for romantic selfies over the year. She also shared a video of Justin playing with a baby girl in the gallery post. Hailey captioned the post as, "Happy birthday my baby... there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you." Take a look at the post,

Meanwhile, another star who wished Justin on his birthday was Kanye West. The rapper had shared a screenshot of his video chat with Justin on his Instagram stories. Justin Bieber on Wednesday (March 2) took to Instagram to share the screenshot of the same chat from his phone to thank the rapper for remembering him on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey made headlines when the duo sparked pregnancy rumours. The singer shared a monochrome snap on Instagram featuring himself with Hailey. The post had the star couple posing in trendy beachwear, and it was the caption that grabbed the most attention which read, "Mom and dad."

However, Hailey shut down the rumours by commenting on the same post, "I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog mom and dad before anyone gets it twisted."

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a couple of years. Talking about their relationship, Justin during an appearance on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith, had said that he could cry thinking about how Hailey loved him through the hard times.