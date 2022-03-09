Halsey Wishes BTS' Suga On Birthday With A Pic Of Him Cuddling Her Son, ARMY Can't Keep Calm

American singer and songwriter Halsey recently wished BTS rapper Suga aka Min Yoongi on his birthday on March 9, 2022. She dropped a collage of Yoongi's pictures on her Instagram stories. However, one blurred picture captured ARMY's attention the most.

Halsey shared a black and white strip of three photos. The first one shows Suga cuddling her baby boy, while the second one with Suga holding a glass and the third one showing Yoongi and Halsey smiling for a photo. She captioned the post as, "happy bday twin," and dropped a black heart emoji.

Although the photos were hazy, ARMYs were quick to notice Yoongi's adorable pic with the baby. Many shared the picture on Twitter cheering for the little one and the rapper. One fan couldn't keep calm and said, "Yoongi and Ender✨✨ I'm gonna cry?" while another wrote, "Halsey birthday greetings to BTS Suga on ig story?￰ Suga hyung holding halseys baby,,,, wt?￰"

Halsey birthday greetings to bts Suga on ig story 😍😍 Suga hyung holding halseys baby,,,, wt😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LAX6HtrdRc — Pearlloot2@gmail.com (@pearlloot2) March 8, 2022

For the unversed, Halsey gave birth to her son Ender in July 2021. The singer who often collaborated with the South Korean boy band was also congratulated by the group consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, Suga's fellow BTS member J-Hope also wished his brother on Instagram Stories by sharing a video together. In the clip they can be seen travelling in a car. He wrote, "Happy birthday my brother."

On the work front, the Bangtan Boys are gearing up for their Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert, which will be their return to live stage performances after two years in Seoul. The concert taking place on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, will also be streamed online.