J-Hope Tests Positive For COVID-19 Weeks Before Grammy Performance, Big Hit Music Says He Is Fully Vaccinated

BTS singer J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19 weeks before the band's performance at Grammys 2022. The singer's agency, Big Hit Music had revealed that he is completely vaccinated and has not been showing any symptoms other than a sore throat.

Big Hit Music shared the news in a statement saying, "We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member J-hope being diagnosed with Covid-19. J-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 today morning. J-hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. "

Earlier this month, BTS performed at their first in-person concert Permission To Dance - Seoul at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in two years since the pandemic. This is not the first time a BTS member has tested positive for COVID-19, other members V, Suga, RM and Jin have recovered after contracting the virus.

The statement also revealed that J-hope will continue to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes. "The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid J-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," it added.

Meanwhile, Jin sustained the injury while doing his "daily activities" and had to visit the emergency room for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. According to Big Hit Music's statement, he received emergency surgery for the same.

"He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday," read the statement.