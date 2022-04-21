Joe Alwyn Opens Up About Taylor Swift Engagement Rumours, Says He Wouldn't Reveal If Its A Yes Or No

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn who have been dating for over five years have sparked engagement rumours once again. While fans have been waiting for the couple to confirm their union, boyfriend and actor Joe recently opened up about the reports and denied the claims in a clever way.

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Are Engaged After Dating For 5 Years: Report

Shutting down all the rumours he said, ''If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins.'' During an interview with WSJ. Magazine he added, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Joe further expressed concern over the culture that expects a lot from celebrities. He said that if a celebrity does not post what they are doing all the time they are considered recluse. "I'd also like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions, but it's just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in. If you give it to them, it just opens the door," he concluded.

The couple is known for keeping their relationships private since they were first linked together in 2016. The news of their engagement started doing rounds earlier this year after the pair went on a three days romantic trip to Cornwall, England. Reports claimed the trip also included Taylor meeting his parents.

Meanwhile, Joe is also known for working with Taylor on her songs. Alwyn and Swift co-wrote a couple of songs on her albums Evermore and Folklore. When asked if he will be writing more songs with his girlfriend, he confessed, "It's not a plan of mine [to continue writing songs], no."

Taylor reportedly is gearing up for the release of another album, and Joe Alwyn will appear in the Hulu/BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Conversations with Friends alongside Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane. The show is scheduled for a 2022 release.