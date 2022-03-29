Jungkook Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Landing In LA Days Before Grammys 2022 Performance

After J-Hope, BTS member Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer who left South Korea earlier this week for LA tour and Grammys 2022, revealed that he felt discomfort in his throat after arriving in the US. The diagnosis was confirmed by Big Hit Music in a statement that read, "Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."

Jungkook was the first member to fly out to the US. The other members of the K-pop band RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V left on March 28, 2022, and were spotted at the Incheon Airport during their departure. The group has been nominated for the second time for Grammys. Meanwhile, J-Hope is expected to join them soon.

The agency revealed that he is currently under self-quarantine and does not have any symptoms other than a mild sore throat. "After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," the statement said.

The group is set to perform in Los Angeles as well as Grammys 2022 next week. Talking about the said, the agency said, "Jung Kook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer."

The agency apologised for causing concern and also thanked fans for supporting the group. "We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," Big Hit Music concluded.