Justin Bieber Reveals He Had An ‘Emotional Breakdown' After Marriage, Hoped It Would Fix All His Problems

Justin Bieber revealed that he struggled emotionally after his wedding to Hailey Baldwin. The singer said that he is on a spiritual journey but he once believed that his marriage would fix his problems. However, after the wedding, he realised that it won't instantly make him a better person.

During an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, Bieber on Tuesday (May 3), said, "It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, 'Man, you're a bit of a hypocrite, man'."

He further explained that it was hard to look in the mirror and realise that "Man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were." He called it a result of trauma and life circumstances and said that he had wanted his wife to do something he was not doing to help him heal emotionally.

Justin went on to credit his faith and spirituality for helping him become a better husband. The couple has been open about putting in work after their spur-of-the-moment wedding at a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Recently, Hailey made her red carpet return at the Met Gala 2022. The public outing came nearly a week after Bieber took to Instagram to share the details surrounding her recent mini-stroke and subsequent surgery.

She opened up about the experience on the red-carpet and said, "Obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about just because it was a really scary experience, but I felt like if I could bring light to the situation [...] I just wanted to share my story and it actually felt freeing for me to be able to share it."