Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Wife Hailey's Hospitalisation Due To Blood Clot In Brain

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey was recently admitted to hospital due to a blood clot in her brain. The singer opened up about the incident when the power went out in the middle of Justin's Justice World Tour performance in Denver, Colorado.

Hailey Bieber Discharged From Hospital After Being Admitted For Brain Condition

Justin addressed his audience by saying, "You know, it's kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs. You know, we can't really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife."

He further explained that Hailey is currently recovering, "But she's OK, she's good, she's strong. But it's been scary, you know? Like, it's been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that's a good thing."

Justin also appreciated his fans for coming to his show and thanked them for celebrating life with him. "There's a lot of horrible things happening in the Earth right now, and for us to be in this room altogether, you know, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can't think of a better place I'd rather be. So, thank you guys for joining me tonight," he added.

Hailey Baldwin Shares Mushy Pics To Celebrate Justin Bieber's Birthday, Says 'Here's To 28'

Hailey had revealed about her hospitalisation on March 12, through an Instagram post. In the post, she recalled sitting at breakfast with Justin on March 10 when she "started having stroke-like symptoms" and was rushed to the hospital. Hailey later assured her fans and followers that she is home and feeling better.