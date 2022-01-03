The South Korean girl group T-ara band member Hyomin is dating Bordeaux footballer Hwang Ui-Jo. The couple has reportedly confirmed their relationship. The news of their love boat sailing strong started doing the rounds after the two were spotted enjoying some quality time in Switzerland at New Year's weekend.

According to a news report in Dispatch, Hwang Ui-Jo is quite smitten by his ladylove and singer Hyomin. The report further added that after the footballer got some time off from his games, he whisked his girlfriend to the picturesque locales of the Swiss Alps. Reportedly, the footballer shared a glimpse of his romantic getaway with the My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox actress.

The couple was also spotted arriving at a popular hotel in Basel, Switzerland. A source close to Hyomin and Hwang Ui-Jo also informed the publication stating, "Hyomin is older than Hwang by two years. However, their relationship is first and foremost, built on their close friendship. They're both mature adults, so the dynamic for their relationship is to support and help each other whenever they can."

Not only this but the couple's relationship has also been confirmed by their respective labels. However, the report mentioned that Hyomin and Hwang Ui-Jo are still in the nascent stage of their relationship and are still in the process of getting to know each other. Reportedly, the couple bonded with each other over the past few months after Ui-jo had suffered a major setback.

The footballer had suffered an unfortunate hamstring and ankle injury that had forced him to spend two months off the field. This was the time when Hyomin proved to be a strong support system for him and they grew closer. Well, it seems like their ongoing dreamy relationship is nothing less than delightful news for their fans. On the work front, Hyomin is known for tracks like 'Nice Body', 'Sketch', 'Gold' and many others.