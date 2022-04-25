Kanye West Says His Family Is In ‘Danger' When ‘Daddy's Not Home' In Latest Rap Song

Kanye West has released two new songs on Pusha T's new album It's Almost Dry, which was released on Friday (April 22, 2022). The rapper in the new tracks has opened up about his parenting problems with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and claimed that his family is in danger when he isn't around.

According to reports, in the track 'Dreamin of the Past', West can be heard rapping, "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger/ When daddy's not home, the family's in danger." Meanwhile, the second track 'Rock N Roll' features him saying, "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight."

Both tracks reportedly refer to West and Kim's custody arrangements amid their divorce. Reports have revealed that the couple shares joint custody of their four children: North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2). However, West over the last two months has accused Kim of stopping him from spending time with North, their eldest daughter. He has also criticised Kardashian for allowing North to use TikTok.

Kim also hit back at Kanye for spreading wrong narrative and said that he wasn't banned from seeing his children, adding, "You were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," in a now-deleted Instagram post.

She also commented on West's "constant attacks" on her, saying they were "actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create" and added that she wants "nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship" with West. Kardashian concluded the post saying, it saddened her that "Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way".

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. The reality TV star is currently dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson. The two made their relationship Instagram official on March 11, not more than a week after Kim was declared legally single by a court in California.