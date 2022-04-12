Kanye West Seeks Behavioral Treatment To Become A 'Better Human And Dad'

Kanye West is reportedly seeking treatment to assist him in tackling mental health issues and work on his personal life. West has been vocal about mental health issues for years. A source close to the rapper said he has been researching various facilities that align with his needs.

The source claimed that West made the request himself and his "team has been looking at treatment facilities for him. He wants to enter a behavioural treatment centre to be a better human and a better dad."

Another source claims that he's promised to not make any public appearances or "inflammatory social media statements" for the sake of his children. The father of four struggles with his bipolar disorder, which has been well documented.

Meanwhile, he has also been making headlines amid his pending divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian. He also made several public and concerning statements about Kim's current beau Pete Davidson. Various sources claimed that West's actions are having a negative impact on his relationship with his children.

Recently the new head of Ye's media and partnerships team, Jason Lee told Yahoo! Entertainment, "Ye's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent. ... If you don't hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false."

The news comes after West pulled out of his planned headlining performance at Coachella, citing his personal needs. According to TMZ, the organizers understand West's decision and support the rapper as he deals with whatever he needs to.