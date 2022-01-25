Kanye West Wants A Percentage Of Money Paparazzi Are Making By Taking His Pictures

Kanye West recently got into an argument with paparazzi he landed at Miami International Airport over the weekend. TMZ revealed that the rapper told the photographers that they should split profits from photoshoots with the artists being shot.

The rapper reportedly was caught on camera saying, "Right now y'all get to shoot us without having to pay. Imma change that. I'm not saying it in a negative way. It's just like, right now, it's just really one-sided."

He added, "We all gotta make money together ... It can't be a one-sided thing. That's why it feels vulture-like. I'm gonna make sure we get our rights. We're very important. We're real people, also."

While the video has not made it to social media, TMZ reported that West maintained his cool during the conversation. He is often seen getting into a brawl with the papps but spelled out his plan for the team. He told them, "My image is a part of something I should get paid on. We all gotta make money together. It's more people in the world, it's more money in the world."

Kanye West recently made his relationship with Julia Fox official as they walked the red carpet together. On Sunday, the rapper and his girlfriend of Uncut Gems fame attended a fashion show together as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week in France. The duo was spotted in matching denim outfits.

On the work front, Kanye is currently gearing up for his documentary titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy. The film is being co-directed by Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah. It will take a look at the life and career of Kanye with unseen footage spanning more than two decades.